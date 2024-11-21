Left-Hander Peña Set for 2025 Return

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with left-handed pitcher Bryan Peña for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

Peña, 24, will return to the Nation's Capital for his second full season after a tremendous 2024 campaign with the Titans. The 6-foot-1 lefty tossed to a 7-6 record and a 3.94 ERA - working the fourth-most innings on the team at 80 through the sixth-most appearances (14 starts, seven in relief) - allowing 35 earned runs while walking 54 - and registered a career-high 99 punchouts. In his lone playoff appearance, Peña took a no-decision in Game One of the Division Series - allowing one run over four innings of work, striking out seven.

The southpaw became the third member of the franchise to earn Pitcher of the Week honours in 2024 by hurling a seven-inning complete-game shutout on August 10. That day, he sat down a career-best 10 opposing hitters. In five August starts, Peña held opposing hitters to a .188 average and allowed just five runs over 29 innings of work - while striking out 35.

Initially acquired from the New Jersey Jackals at the transaction deadline in August of 2023 - Peña appeared in 16 Frontier League contests (14 starts, two in relief) in 2023, going 4-4 with a 6.26 ERA over 73.1 innings pitched. After being acquired by the Titans, Peña made three starts, going 1-1 with an ERA of 5.63 over 16 innings. He had started the season with the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association, appearing in three games.

A product of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Peña heads into his seventh season of professional baseball and holds a lifetime 4.60 ERA in 121 appearances (46 starts, 75 in relief) - walking 210 while striking out 392 over 369 frames. Originally signed as an international free agent by the Washington Nationals in 2018, Peña reached as high as A-ball, where he spent two seasons with the Fredericksburg Nationals following the pandemic.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

