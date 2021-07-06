Leasure, Serratos Earn Opening-Month Honors
July 6, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Burlington Sock Puppets News Release
The Appalachian League announced that Elizabethton right-handed pitcher Jordan Leasure and Burlington infielder Oscar Serratos were named June Pitcher and Player of the Month, respectively.
Leasure pitched in five games in June, owning a 0.82 ERA and posting a 2-0 record. The right-hander threw 11.0 innings and allowed just two hits and one earned run in June, walking zero for a 0.18 WHIP. Leasure, who pitches collegiately at Tampa, struck out 19 batters throughout the month, holding opposing hitters to a 0.57 BAA. He has struck out a batter in every appearance so far this season, including a six-strikeout performance in three innings against Bristol on July 3. Â
Serratos batted .371 (33-for-89) in June, hitting a pair of homers and driving in 24 runs. He posted a .584 SLG, compiling 11 doubles and a triple. Serratos, who had a .446 OBP, also scored 21 runs and stole 12 bases. The current league leader in total bases, Serratos had 52 throughout the month. The Biola infielder - who was named Appy League Player of the Week on June 14 - is currently at or near the top of nearly every offensive statistical category, including the league lead in RBI.
• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...
Appalachian League Stories from July 6, 2021
- Leasure, Serratos Earn Opening-Month Honors - Elizabethton River Riders
- Leasure, Serratos Earn Opening-Month Honors - Burlington Sock Puppets
- Leasure, Serratos Earn Opening-Month Honors - ApL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.