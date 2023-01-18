League Tryout Announced

Sauget, IL - The Frontier League of Professional Baseball has announced that their 30th annual Tryout Camp and Draft will be held on Monday, April 24 and Tuesday, April 25 at GCS Credit Union Ballpark in Sauget, Illinois, home of the Gateway Grizzlies.

All 16 Frontier League teams will be represented at the workouts, and scouts from multiple Major League Baseball teams also attend each season. Representatives from other independent leagues participate as well. Advance registration is available at frontierleaguetryouts.eventbrite.com.

The workouts officially begin at 9:00 AM on April 24 and will feature running, fielding and throwing drills for infielders, outfielders, and catchers, and batting practice for position players while pitchers will throw 15-20 pitch bullpens. Following the first day, the field managers will post a list of players invited back for inter-squad games on April 25. At the conclusion of the games, action will break for 30 minutes as clubs prepare for the draft.

All players attending the Tryout Camp and Draft will receive analytic data of their performance, including pitch speed and spin rates for pitchers and launch angle and exit velocities for hitters.

An average of 35 players have been drafted and signed to spring training contracts over the past twelve seasons. Several draftees have gone on to be signed by Major League Baseball organizations, with five having ascended to the Major Leagues (Chris Jakubauskas, Seattle Mariners; Josh Smoker, New York Mets; Chris Smith, Toronto Blue Jays; Robert Stock, San Diego Padres; and Nick Duron, Philadelphia Phillies). Stock was a New Jersey Jackal in 2016.

"Our Tryout Camp and Draft allows teams to complete their spring training rosters, with camps opening later that week," commented Deputy Commissioner Steve Tahsler. "Dozens of players each season receive professional contracts out of the event, and we have had many All-Star and championship players get their start at the workouts, along with many players who have signed with MLB clubs."

GCS Credit Union Ballpark is located at exit 15 off I-255 in Illinois, 30 minutes from St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

IMPORTANT: As per the manufacturer's warranty for the artificial playing surface at GCS Credit Union Ballpark, all players trying out must wear turf shoes or molded cleats. No metal cleats will be allowed. This policy is the same that is in effect for all events at GCS Credit Union Ballpark. Players attempting to enter GCS Credit Union Ballpark with metal cleats will be immediately disqualified from the workouts. In addition, there is a strict no seed policy at the stadium. Participants are not permitted to bring seeds into the facility.

The New Jersey Jackals will soon be publicly announcing the date, time and policy of their own tryout, which will occur after the League tryout.

