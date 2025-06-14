Lawler Shows off His Incredible Vertical
June 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Kenny Lawler shows off his incredible vertical leap to haul in a pass from Bo Levi Mitchell.
