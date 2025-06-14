Lawler Shows off His Incredible Vertical

June 14, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Kenny Lawler shows off his incredible vertical leap to haul in a pass from Bo Levi Mitchell.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 14, 2025

Elks Bring Back Mogenson, Release One - Edmonton Elks

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.