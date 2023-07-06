Late Runs, Home Runs Power Shuckers to 10-4 Win Over Blue Wahoos

Biloxi Shuckers' Jackson Chourio at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs) Biloxi Shuckers' Jackson Chourio at bat(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs)

PENSACOLA, FL - After entering the seventh inning down, 4-2, the Biloxi Shuckers (38-40, 4-5) tallied eight unanswered runs, including homers from Jackson Chourio, Noah Campbell and Zavier Warren, to defeat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (45-32, 4-5), 10-4, at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Thursday night.

The Blue Wahoos started early with offense. They tallied a run in the first after Nasim Nuñez reached on a walk, was pushed to second with a sacrifice bunt and scored off a throwing error. Will Banfield then drove in Cody Morissette from first with a double, extending the lead to 2-0. They scored another in the third off an RBI single from Troy Johnston. Biloxi then got on the board in the top of the third when Isaac Collins reached on a single and a throwing error on the play allowed Carlos Rodriguez to score from third.

With the Shuckers down, 3-1, starter Tobias Myers settled in after the first two reached in the third. He retired the next two batters on strikeouts, starting a streak of 11 straight that he retired. Despite an RBI double from Chourio in the sixth that scored Lamar Sparks, making it 3-2, the Blue Wahoos tallied a solo shot to increase the lead back to two. Myers' night ended after six innings and nine strikeouts, the second this year he's reached both marks in the same game.

In the seventh, the Shuckers started the comeback trail with a leadoff home run from Zavier Warren that traveled 406 feet. Chourio then lead off the eighth with a solo shot of his own, smashing it off the batter's eye in center at 422 feet, tying the game at four. The Shuckers took the lead three batters later with a two-RBI double from Felix Valerio that was smashed down the left-field line. Zamora was then brought in on a sacrifice fly from Trsiten Lutz, making it 7-4.

An error brought in Sparks in the ninth after he reached with a bloop double, but the Shuckers' offense continued. Campbell launched a 417-foot home run off the batter's eye, marking his first Double-A home run since May 19 at Chattanooga.

Cam Robinson earned his fourth save of the year after three strikeouts over the final two innings. Luis Amaya (1-0) earned the win after a scoreless inning of work, and Matt Pushard (1-1) took the loss for Pensacola.

Game four of the series is set for 6:35 p.m. on Friday in Pensacola. Christian Mejias is set to start for Biloxi against Luis Palacios for Pensacola.

Biloxi Shuckers (38-40) 10,Pensacola Blue Wahoos (45-32) 4

Jul 6th, 2023

1

2

3

4

5 6

7

8

9

R

H

E

Biloxi

0

0

1

0

0

1

1

4

3

10

10

2

Pensacola

2

1

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

4

7

2

Biloxi

AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A

Collins, I, 2B

.222 4 0 1 0

0

0

0

1

1

0 1

Chourio, CF

.249 5 1 2 1

0

1

2

0

1

3 0

Quero, C

.289 4 2 1 0

0

0

0

1

0 12 0

Campbell, 1B

.239 4 2 1 0

0

1

2

1

0

5 1

Zamora, SS

.275 5 1 1 1

0

0

2

0

0

1 1

Warren, 3B

.186 4 1 1 0

0

1

1

0

0

0 2

Lutz, DH

.222 3 0 1 0

0

0

1

0

0

0 0

Rodriguez, Carlos D., RF

.270 3 1 0 0

0

0

0

1

0

2 0

Sparks, LF

.234 4 2 2 1

0

0

0

0

0

4 0

Myers, P

.000 0 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 1

Amaya, P

.000 0 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 0

Robinson, P

.000 0 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 0

Totals

.238 36 10 10 3

0

3

8

4

2 27 6

BATTING

2B: Chourio (14, Johnson, M); Zamora (12, Pushard); Sparks (8, Puckett).

HR: Warren (8, 7th inning oïÂ¬Â Méndez, 0 on, 0 out); Chourio (11, 8th inning oïÂ¬Â Pushard, 0

on, 0 out); Campbell (5, 9th inning oïÂ¬Â Puckett, 1 on, 2 out).

TB: Campbell 4; Chourio 6; Collins, I; Lutz; Quero; Sparks 3; Warren 4; Zamora 2.

RBI: Campbell 2 (23); Chourio 2 (50); Lutz (17); Warren (30); Zamora 2 (32).

2-out RBI: Campbell 2.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Zamora.

SF: Lutz.

Team RISP: 3-for-9.

Team LOB: 4.

BASERUNNING

SB: Sparks (12, 2nd base oïÂ¬Â Johnson, M/BanïÂ¬Âeld).

FIELDING

E: Myers (1, throw); Zamora (11, throw).

PB: Quero (7).

Pensacola

AVG AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A

Nuñez, SS

.211

2 1 0 0

0

0

0

3

0

1

3

Johnston, T, 1B

.269

4 0 1 0

0

0

1

0

1

9

2

Morissette, 2B

.243

5 1 1 0

0

0

0

0

0

1

3

BanïÂ¬Âeld, C

.258

5 0 2 1

0

0

1

0

2

2

0

Devers, 3B

.269

4 0 1 1

0

0

0

0

0

0

2

Conine, RF

.256

4 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

4

2

0

Mesa Jr., CF

.246

4 1 1 0

0

0

0

0

2

4

0

GonzÃ¡lez, DH

.219

4 1 1 0

0

1

1

0

2

0

0

Orr, LF

.197

4 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

2

6

0

Johnson, M, P

.000

0 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

2

2

Méndez, P

.000

0 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Pushard, P

.000

0 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Puckett, P

.000

0 0 0 0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

Totals

.245 36 4 7 2

0

1

3

3

13 27 13

BATTING

2B: BanïÂ¬Âeld (14, Myers); Devers (12, Myers).

HR: GonzÃ¡lez (5, 6th inning oïÂ¬Â Myers, 0 on, 2 out).

TB: BanïÂ¬Âeld 3; Devers 2; GonzÃ¡lez 4; Johnston, T; Mesa Jr.; Morissette.

RBI: BanïÂ¬Âeld (42); GonzÃ¡lez (13); Johnston, T (60).

2-out RBI: Johnston, T; GonzÃ¡lez.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Conine; Morissette; Devers 2; GonzÃ¡lez 2.

SAC: Johnston, T.

Team RISP: 1-for-10.

Team LOB: 9.

FIELDING

E: Devers (11, throw); Nuñez (10, throw).

Biloxi

ERA

IP

H R ER

BB

SO

HR

BF

Myers

5.85

6.0

5 4

2

2

9

1

27

Amaya (W, 1-0)

3.86

1.0

2 0

0

0

1

0

5

Robinson (S, 4)

9.68

2.0

0 0

0

1

3

0

8

Totals

4.69

9.0

7 4

2

3

13

1

40

Pensacola

ERA

IP

H R ER BB SO HR BF

Johnson, M

4.91

5.1 3

2

1

2

1

0

21

Méndez (H, 3)

3.56

1.2 2

1

1

0

0

1

7

Pushard (L, 1-1)(BS, 1)

9.00

1.0 3

4

4

1

0

1

7

Puckett

4.28

1.0 2

3

3

1

1

1

6

Totals

4.19

9.0 10 10

9

4

2

3

41

WP: Myers; Amaya.

Balk: Myers; Johnson, M.

Pitches-strikes: Myers 99-67; Amaya 16-11; Robinson 34-23; Johnson, M 82-47; Méndez 24-18; Pushard 26-18; Puckett 18-11.

Groundouts-ïÂ¬Âyouts: Myers 5-6; Amaya 1-1; Robinson 2-2; Johnson, M 8-5; Méndez 2-3; Pushard 1-2; Puckett 2-0.

Batters faced: Myers 27; Amaya 5; Robinson 8; Johnson, M 21; Méndez 7; Pushard 7; Puckett 6.

Inherited runners-scored: Méndez 2-0.

Umpires: HP: Chandler Durham. 1B: Dylan Bradley. 3B: Sean Cassidy.

OïÂ¬Âcial Scorer: Brian Henry

Weather: 84 degrees, Cloudy

Wind: 9 mph, In From CF

First pitch: 6:37 PM

T: 2:35

Att: 4,321

Venue: Blue Wahoos Stadium

July 6, 2023

