Biscuits-M-Braves Postponed

July 6, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







PEARL, MS. - The third matchup of a six-game series between the Biscuits and the Mississippi Braves was postponed due to inclement weather on Thursday night at Trustmark Park.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 8 at 5:05 PM CT.

The Biscuits and the Mississippi Braves will resume the series on Friday, July 7 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. The featured pitching matchup includes Anthony Molina (2-5) for the Biscuits against Domingo Robles (5-5) for Mississippi.

The Butter and Blue return to Riverwalk Stadium on Friday, July 14 for a three-game series against the Tennessee Smokies followed by a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers.

The nine-game homestand will include an Adult Jersey Giveaway presented by Acceptance Insurance on July 14; Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night featuring Specialty Jerseys & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 15; a Lil' Crumbs Jersey Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, July 16; a 90s Night T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, July 20; a Big Mo Bobblehead Giveaway on Friday, July 21; Kimchi Night presented by Pulmuone & MAX Fireworks; and a Lil' Crumbs Christmas in July Ornament Giveaway along with MAX Fireworks on Sunday, July 23.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.