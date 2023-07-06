Biscuits-M-Braves Postponed
July 6, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release
PEARL, MS. - The third matchup of a six-game series between the Biscuits and the Mississippi Braves was postponed due to inclement weather on Thursday night at Trustmark Park.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 8 at 5:05 PM CT.
The Biscuits and the Mississippi Braves will resume the series on Friday, July 7 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. The featured pitching matchup includes Anthony Molina (2-5) for the Biscuits against Domingo Robles (5-5) for Mississippi.
The Butter and Blue return to Riverwalk Stadium on Friday, July 14 for a three-game series against the Tennessee Smokies followed by a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers.
The nine-game homestand will include an Adult Jersey Giveaway presented by Acceptance Insurance on July 14; Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night featuring Specialty Jerseys & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 15; a Lil' Crumbs Jersey Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, July 16; a 90s Night T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, July 20; a Big Mo Bobblehead Giveaway on Friday, July 21; Kimchi Night presented by Pulmuone & MAX Fireworks; and a Lil' Crumbs Christmas in July Ornament Giveaway along with MAX Fireworks on Sunday, July 23.
