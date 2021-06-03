Late Runs Cost Axmen in Opener
June 3, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Axmen News Release
Opening Day for Kingsport started on a harsh note, as Bluefield's Ben Harris (Brewton-Parker College) smacked a 409-foot solo bomb in the first. However, the packed crowd had a chance to make some noise when Anthony Tulimero (Kansas) walloped a fastball over the left field fence for a 2-run go ahead home run in the second to give the Axmen a 2-1 lead.
The two teams combined for 15 pitchers as each manager was easing their staff into this 54-game grind. Cameron Knox (Fordham) picked up the win for Kingsport, throwing an inning without allowing a run in the 7th.
The fireworks came a day early, as Kingsport took the lead in the 6th with a 3-run frame, thanks to another blast by Tulimero, this time an RBI double to left-center giving Kingsport a 5-3 lead. That was followed by a Cal Hezja (Illinois) sacrifice fly to double up on Bluefield.
Unfortunately, the Ridge Runners struck back in the 7th with a 3-spot of their own, then blew it open with 3 runs in the 8th to take a 9-6 advantage. Kyle Scrape (Hillsborough CC) provided big time relief, getting out of the 8th and striking out three in the 9th.
However, Bluefield's bullpen was dominant, not allowing a run in the final three frames and coming away with the 9-6 victory on Opening Day.
