Late Runs Cost Axmen in Opener

June 3, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Axmen News Release







Opening Day for Kingsport started on a harsh note, as Bluefield's Ben Harris (Brewton-Parker College) smacked a 409-foot solo bomb in the first. However, the packed crowd had a chance to make some noise when Anthony Tulimero (Kansas) walloped a fastball over the left field fence for a 2-run go ahead home run in the second to give the Axmen a 2-1 lead.

The two teams combined for 15 pitchers as each manager was easing their staff into this 54-game grind. Cameron Knox (Fordham) picked up the win for Kingsport, throwing an inning without allowing a run in the 7th.

The fireworks came a day early, as Kingsport took the lead in the 6th with a 3-run frame, thanks to another blast by Tulimero, this time an RBI double to left-center giving Kingsport a 5-3 lead. That was followed by a Cal Hezja (Illinois) sacrifice fly to double up on Bluefield.

Unfortunately, the Ridge Runners struck back in the 7th with a 3-spot of their own, then blew it open with 3 runs in the 8th to take a 9-6 advantage. Kyle Scrape (Hillsborough CC) provided big time relief, getting out of the 8th and striking out three in the 9th.

However, Bluefield's bullpen was dominant, not allowing a run in the final three frames and coming away with the 9-6 victory on Opening Day.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.