Late Rally Sends the Nuts to an 11-5 Loss

June 22, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Modesto Nuts News Release







Modesto, CA - The Modesto Nuts were unable to hold two different leads in their 11-5 loss against the Lake Elsinore Storm on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

Justin Lavey singled home a run against Storm (21-22) starter Levi Thomas in the first inning before the Storm came back with three runs in the bottom of the first against Josias De Los Santos.

The Nuts (23-20) righthanded starter worked around traffic after that tossing five innings and allowing just three runs on seven hits while walking five and striking out five batters. De Los Santos left the game in line for the win after the Nuts plated three runs in the fifth. After the Nuts loaded the bases, a double play brought home the first run of the inning. Alberto Rodriguez tied the game with an RBI single. Lavey gave the Nuts their second lead with another RBI single. Lavey went 4-for-5 with two RBIs.

The Storm would pour it on in the later innings with four runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh against Juan Mercedes (L, 2-1) Jarryd Dale tied the game with an RBI single. Later, with two outs in the inning, Jack Stronach gave the Storm the lead with a two-run single. In the eighth, the Storm continued to add on when Stronach shot a three-run double down the left-field line to all but put the game away.

Noelvi Marte reached three times for the Nuts with two walks and an RBI double. Ty Duvall reached twice on a single and a walk.

Game two of the six-game series is on Wednesday night at The Diamond against Lake Elsinore. First pitch against the Storm is at 6:35 pm.

