Late Rally Sends Cards to Send Straight Loss

September 14, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The San Antonio Missions scored three times in the bottom of the 7th inning and the Cardinals went just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position as Springfield dropped its 2nd straight with a 5-2 loss on Friday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Heading into Saturday the Cards and Missions have split the first four games of the series this week and the first 10 games of their season series.

Decisions:

W: Jackson Wolf (1-1)

L: Andrew Marrero (3-3)

S: Carter Loewen (1)

Notables:

RJ Yeager clubbed his 15th home run of the season, a new career high. Yeager hit 14 last season between Low-A Palm Beach and High-A Peoria.

Max Rajcic allowed just 1 ER on 3 H over 5.0 IP and was saddled with just his 3rd no-decision of the 2024 season.

Nathan Church had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 9 games.

The Cardinals are 2-for-28 (.071) with runners in scoring position over their last 3 games.

Springield has lost back-to-back games on the road, tying a season high for longest road losing streak. The Cards have lost two straight road games four other times this season.

On Deck:

Saturday, September 14: SPR RHP Trent Baker (3-6, 5.21 ERA) vs RHP Ryan Bergert (2-9, 4.89 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

Texas League Stories from September 14, 2024

