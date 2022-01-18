Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

January 18, 2022 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Tampa Tarpons







This past week Rachel Balkovec became the first female manager in affiliated professional baseball with the Low-A Southeast League Tampa Tarpons, Axel Kei became the youngest MLS signing at the age of 14 by Real Salt Lake, and the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed starting quarterback Dane Evans to a two-year contract. Highlights from this week are from the Low-A Southeast League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, National Lacrosse League, Canadian Football League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Federal Prospect Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, NBA G League and American Ultimate Disc League.

BASEBALL

Low-A Southeast League

The New York Yankees announced that Rachel Balkovec has been named the manager of the Tampa Tarpons, the Yankees' Low-A affiliate. Balkovec, 34, is the first full-time female manager in the history of affiliated baseball at the Major or Minor League levels. She joined the Yankees organization in November 2019 as a minor league hitting coach, becoming the first woman to be named to that role in the history of professional baseball (she was followed a few days later by Rachel Folden of the Chicago Cubs organization).

The Tampa Tarpons will make history this season as they will be managed by Rachel Balkovec, the first female manager in affiliated professional baseball.

Atlantic League

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) announced that it will return the distance of the pitching rubber to its conventional 60'6" and will resume having home plate umpires call balls and strikes for the 2022 ALPB Championship Season. The Atlantic League has used the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system since the second half of its 2019 season and throughout the 2021 campaign as part of its innovative Test Rules and Equipment Partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB). Following the ALPB experiment and assessment, ABS is moving to an MLB affiliated league.

Appalachian League

Boyd Sports, LLC has announced that Logan Davis will be the General Manager of the Kingsport Axmen. Davis spent the previous season with the Axmen as the Assistant General Manager and Director of Operations. Before the Louisville, Kentucky native entered the Boyd Sports family, he was was obtaining his Master's in Business Administration from Campbellsville University.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Real Salt Lake has announced the signing of forward Axel Kei from the RSL Academy. At 14 years and 15 days, he is the youngest to ever sign with a team in Major League Soccer, surpassing an 18-year record held by Freddy Adu by 153 days. Kei joins RSL on a two-year contract.

Axel Kei, 14, breaks former prospect Freddy Adu's record by becoming youngest ever MLS signing

Charlotte FC drafted Ben Bender number one overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft presented by Adidas. The University of Maryland midfielder finished his sophomore season with seven goals and five assists in 18 appearances, leading his team to a 12-4-2 overall record. Bender was named a United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American and the Big Ten Midfielder of the Year.

NASCAR Legend Jimmie Johnson announces Ben Bender as Charlotte FC No. 1 pick in 2022 MLS SuperDraft

National Women's Soccer League

Matt Potter, former United States Women's National Team (USWNT) Assistant Coach, U-23 USWNT Head Coach and decorated NCAA Coach has been named head coach of the Kansas City Current. Angie Long, Co-Owner, commented, "As we continue to assemble the best staff in professional soccer, Matt is an integral piece as Head Coach. He has experience working with the best players in the United States and has a fantastic reputation in the global soccer world. We couldn't be more excited to bring Matt to the Kansas City Current."

Matt Potter sat down with Aly Trost for his first official interview as Head Coach. Tune in to hear more about the player-first mentality, culture and family.

Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) announced that Commissioner David Clanachan has been awarded the exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in Windsor/Essex County. The launch of an expansion club is contingent upon delivering a soccer-specific stadium and other expansion criteria to League standards. Subsequently, Clanachan will step down as the first Canadian Premier League Commissioner to focus on bringing professional sports and the first ever professional soccer club to his hometown.

United Soccer League One

The North Carolina Football Club announced it has expanded its club leadership, naming Francie Gottsegen as Club President and Curt Johnson as Chief Soccer Officer. Joanna Holder has also been hired as the club's Chief People Officer.

MLS NEXT Pro

Former Sporting Kansas City midfielder and World Cup veteran Benny Feilhaber has been named the new head coach of Sporting Kansas City II. Feilhaber, who won three major championships with Sporting Kansas City and earned 44 caps for the United States Men's National Team during his storied playing career, becomes the fourth head coach in Sporting KC II history. He joined Sporting's technical staff in January 2021 and has served as the Sporting KC Academy U-17 head coach since last August.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Firefighters, police officers, business men, teachers, construction workers... Something that makes the NLL unique vs other sports is the athlete's ability to hold down full time jobs, raise families AND play a professional sport. Devan Kaney speaks with some of our players about how, and why, they do it.

Dan Dawson's fourth quarter goal moves him past John Grant Jr. for second all-time in scoring in the NLL's history books.

Jeff Teat scores himself a hat trick for the New York Riptide in their loss against Panther City.

FOOTBALL

Canadian football League

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the football club has re-signed American quarterback Dane Evans through the 2023 season. "We are excited that Dane and his family have chosen to stay in Hamilton for the next two seasons," said President of Football Operations and Head Coach Orlondo Steinauer. "Dane is not just an outstanding quarterback, but an outstanding human being. His work ethic and authentic leadership skills make him someone that teammates naturally appreciate."

The Ticats presented the man they want to lead them back to the Grey Cup today. The team chose quarterback Dane Evans over Jeremiah Masoli. This is a pivotal decision for the franchise.

United States Football League

Former Canadian Football League general manager Jim Popp has been named director of player administration for the United States Football League.

Indoor Football League

The Dallas Stars announced a new partnership with the Steve Germain Family, owners of the Frisco Fighters of the Indoor Football League (IFL), to manage the Fighters' business operations for the 2022 season. Per the agreement, the Dallas Stars will manage sales and marketing of the Fighters franchise, which will be entering its second season playing home games at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. The venue is owned and operated by the Dallas Stars organization.

National Arena League

The Albany Empire announced that we have signed Quarterback Mike Fafaul. Fafaul played his college football for the UCLA Bruins and was a key member of the 2019 National Arena League Championship Jacksonville Sharks team. This will be Fafaul's second stop here in the Capital Region as he was a member of the 2018 inaugural season of the Albany Empire.

Champions Indoor Football

This week, the CIF Board of Directors made the decision to remove the Wichita Force from the CIF. The enormity of the decision is not lost on the Board of Directors. During this offseason, the CIF made a commitment to holding all member teams to the highest of standards. These standards apply evenly to all member teams. All members agreed in the offseason to begin enforcing professional standards leaguewide. The Wichita Force were found to be in violation of multiple league requirements and were given multiple opportunities to bring their organization into compliance. Unfortunately, they refused to comply, and the Board of Directors took this necessary step.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

Syracuse Crunch Charles Hudon chose the winning stick

Charlotte Checkers Serron Noel gets his first professional hat trick.

ECHL

Clip features Tulsa forward Darren McCormick uncovered in front of the Allen net and his shot gives the Oilers an overtime victory.

Federal Prospect Hockey League

After the second fight a little scrum broke out in Binghamton Black Bears got a seven minute misconduct which is the worst call I've ever seen even the announcer knew it.

North American Hockey League

Top Plays of the Week

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs, proud members of the North American Hockey League, announce the resignation of Head Coach Trevor Stewart, as he pursues an associate head coach opportunity with a division one hockey program. Stewart won 412 regular season games, with 52 post season wins, during his ten and a half seasons as the Ice Dogs' head coach. He led the Ice Dogs to Robertson Cup titles in 2014 and 2016.

Western Hockey League

Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

Plays of the Week

OHL Feature - OHL Official Kevin Hastings: 1000 Regular Season Games

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

With no clear timeline yet of easing COVID-19 restrictions, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced the postponement of its return to play plans. Initially scheduled for the week of January 17th, the regular season will now resume on February 1st. The league is still working on rescheduling all postponed games with the primary objective of playing a full 68-game schedule.

Premier Hockey Federation

The Premier Hockey Federation announced that the 2022 PHF All-Star Showcase originally scheduled to be hosted in Toronto on Saturday, January 29 has been relocated to Buffalo as a result of COVID-19 restrictions in the Province of Ontario. The event will continue on the same date and feature this season's new three team format with top talents assembled from across the PHF. Puck drop is slated for 5:30 p.m. ET at Northtown Center, home of the Beauts.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

Top Plays of the Week

Top Dunks of the Week

Women's National Basketball Association

The WNBA announced that Colie Edison will join the WNBA as the league's first-ever Chief Growth Officer, effective January 31, 2022. Edison will lead the development and execution of strategic growth initiatives as the league enters its 26th season. She will be based in the league's New York office and report directly to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Edison comes to the WNBA from the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), where she served as the first female Chief Executive Officer in the organization's 64-year history.

The Minnesota Lynx announced that Katie Smith has been promoted to Associate Head Coach of the franchise. Smith will continue working alongside assistant coaches Plenette Pierson and Rebekkah Brunson who will also return to Head Coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve's staff for the 2022 season.

OTHER SPORTS

American Ultimate Disc League

Analyst Daniel Cohen highlights how the Madison Radicals offense is so precise in the red zone.

