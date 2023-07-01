Last Ditch Bomb Leads Lancaster To Win

July 1, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Joseph Carpenter belted a tying home run with two outs in the top of the ninth, and the Barnstormers exploded for seven runs in the top of the tenth as Lancaster took down the Charleston Dirty Birds, playing as the Wheelers, 10-4, Saturday afternoon at GoMart Ballpark.

It was Lancaster's third straight win in the club's final at bat and the second in a row where the 'Stormers were one out away from defeat.

Carpenter connected off Williams Jerez' first pitch of the at bat after the left-hander had struck out Wilson Garcia and retired Trayvon Robinson on a grounder to third. It was only the second Lancaster hit since the second inning and the team's first extra-base hit of the afternoon.

Andrew Lee (3-1) survived an infield single and intentional walk in the home ninth, setting the Barnstormers up for their winning inning. Edison Suriel (1-2) hit Trace Loehr with a pitch then walked Jake Hoover to load the bases with "ghost" runner Jack Conley taking third. Suriel coaxed a foul pop up from Melvin Mercedes for the first out, but Andretty Cordero snuck a ground ball past the diving second baseman Jalen Miller to give Lancaster a 5-3 lead. Ariel Sandoval was walked intentionally to reload the bases. Garcia plugged the gap in left center for a two-run double, and Robinson followed with a three-run shot to left center.

Tyler LaPorte gave up singles to Bobby Bradley and Justin O'Connor to start the home tenth but got a double play out of Luis Roman to quench the threat.

Lancaster scored in each of the first two innings to take the early lead. Cordero scored from third in the top of the first, bolting for home plate as pitcher Colt Webb threw to first on a comeback. In the second, Cordero singled to right center again, driving in Hoover from second for the 2-0 edge.

Roman stroked the fourth straight hit off Lancaster starter Brent Teller in the fourth, a two-run single up the middle to tie the game at 2-2. The Charleston third baseman delivered again, snapping the tie with a solo homer to right center in the sixth.

Teller worked seven, allowing eight hits and three runs. He walked only one and struck out a season-high nine.

The Barnstormers will visit the Dirty Birds again on Sunday. Dominic DiSabatino (3-4) will make the start against lefty Derrick Adams (3-3). Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball, starting at 4:00.

NOTES: Garcia's double in the tenth extended his hitting streak to 13, the longest by a Barnstormer this season...Carpenter's homer was his first hit in 12 at bats since coming off the injured list...Robinson's homer was his first since May 29...Cordero boosted his average to .306 with a three-hit game...Sandoval dropped to .398, going 1-for-4.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 1, 2023

Last Ditch Bomb Leads Lancaster To Win - Lancaster Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.