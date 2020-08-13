Last Day of the Infield Cafe

SPOKANE, Wash. - Today marks the last day for the Infield Café at Avista Stadium for the month of August. The café will be open today from 11AM - 1PM.

This week's special menu item is the Foot Long Hot Dog Meal. This special of the week features a foot long hot dog, homemade chips, a pickle spear, and a drink! A full menu of what the Infield Café offers is available HERE.

The Infield Café is making to-go orders and curbside pickup easy with two pre-order options. Fans can either place an online order HERE or call (509) 343-6886. Specials of the week are not available for online orders, if you would like to enjoy the special of the week place your order in-person at the stadium or over the phone.

The health and safety of Spokane Indians fans and team members continues to be our number one priority. Along with cashless transactions, the Spokane Indians front office team have implemented additional safety precautions, and are going above and beyond the state's Phase II Restaurant guidelines. The Indians thank you for continuing to wear your masks through the ordering process until you are seated at your table.

About the Spokane Indians - The Spokane Indians are the Short Season Class "A" affiliate of the Texas Rangers and play at Avista Stadium. The Spokane Indians Team Store is available for online orders and curbside pickup. The 2020 season has been cancelled.

