Last Chance to Order Ballpark Dinner To-Go

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians are celebrating what would have been opening day of the 2020 season with another Ballpark Dinner To-Go meal. While the Northwest League season has been postponed, you can still enjoy a great meal from Avista Stadium. Each meal feeds four people for $40 plus tax and is available for curbside pickup at Avista Stadium on Wednesday, June 17th from 4:00 - 6:00PM.

The allstar menu includes four Indians dogs, eight chicken strips, over one pound of fries, family sized popcorn, four ice cream sandwiches, one package of Sour Patch Kids, and is the best way to celebrate the #MiLBAtHomeOpener.

There are a limited number of dinners still available, making it important to place your order as quickly as possible. Due to popular demand, the deadline to order has been extended to 11:59 PM on Tuesday, June 16th, and may be placed online HERE.

For every meal purchased, the Spokane Indians will make a monetary donation to Second Harvest. Second Harvest distributes over 2 million pounds of free food each month to help people in need in 26 counties in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. While placing orders for the family meals online, fans will have the opportunity to make additional donations to Second Harvest. There have been over 8,500 meals donated to Second Harvest so far through the Ballpark Dinner To-Go events.

The health and safety of Spokane Indians fans and team members continues to be the number one priority. Additional food preparation precautions have been implemented in order to ensure the health and safety of all who prepare and order the Ballpark Dinner To-Go meals.

Spokane Indians Team Store orders placed online HERE will also be available for pickup, if choosing the pickup delivery option, during the dinner take out hours. This option is available regardless of dinner purchase. All merchandise orders placed between now and Father's Day are eligible for 20% off when using promotional code FATHER20 at check out.

