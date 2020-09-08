Last Call: TinCaps Taking Final Orders for Meal Kits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Last call! The Fort Wayne TinCaps are accepting final orders for their Meal Kits before the program plans to take a pause. Luckily for fans, the 'Caps kitchen may have saved its best for last with a mouth-watering menu that includes BBQ Baby Back Ribs, Grilled Italian Sausage, and much more.

TinCaps Meal Kits provide five (5) meals prepared by Parkview Field's award-winning culinary team with cooking/reheating instructions provided. Family Meal Kits are fit to serve 4-6 people for $185, while a smaller option portioned for 2 people costs $100.

Meal Kits not only include five different meal options, but also drinks, desserts, snacks, and extras. All items are packaged in Vera Bradley-designed bags. Fans also have the option to add on adult beverages.

This week's menu features popular Parkview Field dishes such as Pulled Pork Sliders, Chicken Mole, BBQ Baby Back Ribs, Grilled Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Jumbo All-Beef Hot Dogs, and Beer Brats. See the full menu below.

Orders for Meal Kits should be placed on TinCaps.com by Monday, Sept. 14 (4 p.m. deadline). Quick, contactless, drive-through pickup at Parkview Field is set for Friday, Sept 18. Once the max number of orders has been reached, no more will be accepted.

With the 2020 Minor League Baseball season lost, the TinCaps began selling Meal Kits in April and sold out of more than 150 orders in their debut week, leading the team to extend the offering while updating the menu week to week. The success of the program has been featured nationally by the likes of Sports Illustrated and MiLB.com.

Fans also still have the opportunity to make tax-deductible donations to provide TinCaps Meal Kits to Parkview Health frontline workers. Those interested in donating should contact TinCaps Vice President Michael Limmer at 260-407-2813 or [email protected]

In addition to the team's Meal Kits program, fans can also support the TinCaps during this challenging year by shopping online for new items like Fernando Tatis Jr. bobbleheads, masks, neck gaiters, and special edition t-shirts to commemorate 2020. The team also has gift cards available that can be used in The Orchard Team Store as well as for future tickets and concessions. Parkview Field is hosting special events, too, such as Friday's

Movie Night featuring "A League of Their Own" presented by Lancia Homes.

This Week's TinCaps Meal Kits Menu (Order by Monday, Sept. 14; Pickup on Friday, Sept. 18)

Meal #1

- Pulled Pork Sliders

- Mac and Cheese

- Baked Beans

- Dinner rolls

Meal #2

- Jumbo All-Beef Hot Dogs

- Beer Brats

- Jumbo Soft Pretzels

- Potato Salad

Meal #3

- Chicken Mole

- Mexican Rice

- Soft Tortilla Shells

- Shredded Cheese and Salsa

Meal #4

- BBQ Baby Back Ribs

- Green Beans

- Au Gratin Potatoes

Meal #5

- Grilled Italian Sausage

- Marinara Meatballs

- Peppers and Onions

- Sandwich Buns

Also Includes

- Souvenir Cups and Helmets

- Potato Chips

- Parkview Field Popcorn

- Cookies and Brownies

- Soft Drinks

Adult Beverage Options ($12 per 6-pack, $15 per bottle of wine)

- Angry Orchard Hard Cider

- Bell's Two Hearted Ale

- Coors Light

- Mike's Hard Lemonade

- Miller Lite

- Truly Lemonade

- White Claw Black Cherry

- Yuengling Lager

- Chardonnay

- Cabernet Sauvignon

- Moscato

