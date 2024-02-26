Las Vegas Ballpark Partners with Everi's Venuetize to Launch New App to Access Las Vegas Aviators Tickets

February 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







LAS VEGAS - Venuetize, Everi Holdings Inc.'s ("Everi" or "the Company") leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries, today announced it has been selected by the Las Vegas Ballpark® ("Ballpark") as the cornerstone for their fan engagement mobile strategy. Everi's Venuetize platform enhances the Ballpark's mobile strategy, giving all Aviators fans a refreshed user experience, migrating from their historical experience within the Summerlin® district app, also on the Venuetize platform. The Summerlin app will continue to support the Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin® community in Las Vegas.

The new Ballpark app is now available in the App Store and Google Play. This strategic partnership enables Ballpark visitors and Aviators fans to deepen their connection with the team and venue through features such as push notifications, in-app messages, and a dedicated inbox housing exclusive offers, alerts, and fan communications.

The Venuetize platform offers fans a hub for accessing, transferring, and buying tickets, and venue maps, along with introducing a built-in mobile wallet. The wallet facilitates a digital payment solution for use at concessions and, soon to come, retail point of sale in the venue. The embedded digital wallet will also allow season ticket holders to access and redeem their ticket-based loaded value, view discounts for concessions, and combine with any cards on file for a single wallet experience.

Las Vegas Aviators fans can plan their trip to the Ballpark by accessing an event calendar, exploring traffic and transportation options, and even book their own private events through the new app. Additional features available at app launch include access to the "The Fly Zone," the official online store of the Las Vegas Aviators, and a deep link to the Summerlin app.

"Working closely with the Aviators and the Ballpark, we intend to deliver a unique mobile experience to their fans thanks to a platform flexible enough to reach them wherever they are, with best-in-class marketing support," said Darren Simmons, Everi's Executive Vice President and FinTech Business Leader. "Whether they're at the game and paying for a hot dog through their new digital wallet or planning a visit, the new Ballpark app provides fans a platform to directly interact with the numerous offerings from the team."

"We are thrilled to partner with Everi and debut this new app at the Ballpark," said Erik Eisenberg, VP of ticket sales, Las Vegas Ballpark. "Improving our overall guest experience and bolstering fan engagement has been a top focus for us. This app will do just that by implementing more personalized and exclusive content for our guests. It will be a game changer."

