Battle at the Ballpark Set for March 1-3 at Constellation Field

SUGAR LAND, TX - Exciting college baseball continues in Sugar Land this weekend as The Battle at the Ballpark presented by PEAK Events comes to Constellation Field from March 1 through March 3.

The four-team round-robin tournament features Air Force, Army, Louisiana Tech and Creighton with games beginning on Friday at 2 pm. Tickets start at $15 and General Admission Weekend Passes are available for $40. Tickets for each day are good for both games and parking is $10 per day.

All four teams will have a practice that is open to the media on Thursday, February 29 at Constellation Field.

BATB Practice Schedule: Thursday, February 29

12:00 pm to 1:45 pm - Louisiana Tech

4:00 pm to 5:45 pm - Creighton

6:00 pm to 7:45 pm - Air Force

8:00 pm to 9:45 pm - Army

2024 Battle at the Ballpark Schedule

Friday, March 1

1:00 pm Gates Open

2:00 pm Creighton vs. Air Force

6:00 pm LA Tech vs. Army

Saturday, March 2

12:00 pm Gates Open

1:00 pm Creighton vs. LA Tech

5:00 pm Army vs. Air Force

Sunday, March 3

11:00 am Gates Open

12:00 pm Army vs. Creighton

4:00 pm Air Force vs. LA Tech

Broadcast Schedule:

All six games will be streamed live on D1Baseball.com with the broadcast team of Tyler Springs and Mike Hardge.

Air Force heads into the week at 4-3 and are coming off a weekend sweep of Navy in Kinston, NC. The Falcons scored an early season upset when the topped Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field, 3-2, on February 17 and come into Sugar Land led by INF Sam Kulasingam, who has won the Tony Gwynn Mountain West Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2022 and 2023) and was a 2023 Second Team All-American.

Army brings a 4-3 record to The Battle at the Ballpark after rattling off back-to-back wins over Stetson and Maine in DeLand, Florida over the weekend. The Black Knights are coming off a 2023 campaign in which they won the Patriot League for a fifth consecutive season, compiling a 38-18 record, the most wins in a season for the Black Knights since 2005. Additionally, the Black Knights went 2-1 against Air Force in 2023. Army swept the preseason superlatives in the Patriot League for 2024, with senior 3B Sam Ruta selected as the Preseason Patriot League Player of the Year and senior RHP Mike Ruggieri picked as the Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

Louisiana Tech is undefeated (7-0) coming out of a weekend sweep of Kent State in Ruston. The Diamond Dogs finished 28-31 in 2023, missing out on the postseason for the first time since 2019. Louisiana Tech is led by utility player Ethan Bates, who was a Third-Team All-American in 2023 after making 56 starts as a position player and 25 appearances as a pitcher, primarily as a closer. Bates is leading Louisiana Tech in batting average (.385), doubles (6), RBI (10), Slugging (.731) and OPS (1.245) and has also given up one run on the mound in 3.1 innings, recording a save and striking out eight hitters. Senior Logan McLeod also returns to the Bulldogs after leading Louisiana Tech with a .309 batting average in 2023.

Creighton continues a two-weekend residency in Sugar Land after sweeping their three games at Constellation Field over the weekend in the Sugar Land Classic presented by Visit Sugar Land. It is part of a 5-0 start for the Bluejays who have plated double-digit runs in three of their first five games, including a 24-0 win over Coppin State in their opener on February 16 and a 22-1 victory over Houston Christian University this past Friday. Creighton went 25-24 in 2023, missing the BIG EAST Tournament for just the second time in program history.

Texas Ties:

Air Force:

INF Chris Stallings (Houston, TX - The Kinkaid School). Currently leading Air Force in batting average (.400), RBI (9), Stolen Bases (4), Slugging (.600) and OPS (1.083).

Pitching Coach Kyle Winkler (Sugar Land, TX) - Kempner High School product who pitched at TCU, was a 10th round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011 and pitched for the Sugar Land Skeeters in 2018.

Army:

C/UTIL Derek Berg (Conroe, TX - Conroe HS). First Team All-Patriot League in 2022 and 2023. Has started six of seven games for the Black Knights so far in 2024 as a catcher and designated hitter.

RHP Andrew Berg (Conroe, TX - Conroe HS). Has made three relief appearances in 2024, going 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in 6.2 innings. Recorded first career save on Sunday, February 25 vs. Maine, throwing 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three.

INF Thomas Schreck (Needville, TX - Needville HS). Has started all seven games for Army, batting .231 (6-for-26) with three doubles and four RBI.

Louisiana Tech:

OF Cole McConnell (Beaumont, TX - West Brook HS). Batting .308 (4-for-13) with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI in three games for the Bulldogs.

INF Logan McLeod (Sour Lake, TX - Hardin-Jefferson HS). Was the 2022 Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and was one of two Bulldogs to start all 59 games for Louisiana Tech in 2023. Has started all seven games in 2024 for Louisiana Tech, hitting .280 (7-for-25) with two doubles, a home run, 5 RBI and six runs scored.

Associate Head Coach Mitch Gaspard (Port Arthur, TX). Went to Port Arthur-Jefferson High School, played at LSU in 1984 and 1985 before transferring to the University of Houston and playing second base in 1986 and 1987. Was an associate head coach at the University of Houston in 1988.

