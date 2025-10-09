Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: October 8, 2025

Published on October 9, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Aces win Game 3 as they defeat the Phoenix Mercury 90-88

A'ja Wilson: 34 PTS (Finals career-high) | 14 REB | 4 AST | 3 BLKS Jackie Young: 21 PTS | 9 AST | 3 REB | 2 STL Jewell Loyd: 16 PTS | 7 REB | 4 3PM

The Aces lead the series 3-0!

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from October 9, 2025

