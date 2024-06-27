Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 27, 2024

June 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces move to 9-6 on the season with the 95-83 win over the Chicago Sky

A'ja Wilson led the way for the Aces with 31 PTS (10-19 FG), 6 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, & 2 BLK!

Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum also added in 22 PTS & 21 PTS respectively

