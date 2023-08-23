Las Montañas de Chattanooga Lose to the Smokies, 8-4

August 23, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







Las Montañas de Chattanooga fell to the Tennessee Smokies, 8-4 on the first day of Chattanooga's Copa de la Diversión celebration.

Tennessee jumped out to an early eight-run lead with two runs in the second, two in the third, and four in the fourth. Haydn McGeary led the scoring with a two-run double in the fourth.

Smokies pitcher Cade Horton shut out las Montañas de Chattanooga for five innings, striking out six batters and only allowing two runs.

In the seventh inning, las Montañas loaded the bases on a single and two walks. Jose Torres then drew a walk to break up the shutout. Another walk by Blake Dunn made it 8-2 and a sacrifice fly and an error made it 8-4.

After the seventh, Tennessee shut down the Lookouts offense to earn their first win of the series.

In the loss, Pedro Garcia fired 2.1 hitless innings.

Tomorrow, Las Montañas de Chattanooga face off against the Smokies on a Thirsty Thursday at AT&T Field. First pitch is at 7:15 p.m.

