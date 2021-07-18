Larsen and Frogs Walk-Off, 4-3

EVERETT, Wash. - After spending most of the game tied with the Tri-City Dust Devils (25-39), the Everett AquaSox (41-22) walked off with a 4-3 victory.

HOW IT HAPPENED

RHP Reid Morgan pitched four scoreless innings for the Frogs, striking out five Dust Devils. Dariel Gomez put the 'Sox on the board in the bottom of the fourth, crushing a two-RBI double to right field. Tri-City tied the game in the top of the fifth with a sacrifice fly followed by a Jordyn Adams home run.

Tyler Keenan put the AquaSox back in the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a line drive, scoring Cody Grosse for the Frogs' third run. Franklin Torres tied the game, 3-3, with a home run in the top of the seventh.

RHP Fred Villarreal closed the game, drawing two groundouts and a flyout to send the 'Sox into the bottom of the ninth. With two outs, bases loaded and a full count, Jack Larsen drew a walk for a walk-off 4-3 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, Bernie Martinez, Morgan and Villarreal struck out a total of eight batters over the course of the game, giving up three earned runs on eight hits. At the plate, the Frogs registered nine hits, highlighted by four doubles. Zach DeLoach and Larsen both went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk each.

LOOKING AHEAD

