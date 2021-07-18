Brickhouse Late Inning Heroics Fuel 4-3 Comeback Win

The Hillsboro Hops kept their winning streak alive thanks to a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth by Spencer Brickhouse . The Hops earned a series win and recorded a season high four-game winning streak with their 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canadians.

Drey Jameson got the nod for the Hops and after two quick strike outs to start the game, the C's countered with three straight base hits to take an early 1-0 lead. In their half of the frame -- out of the lead-off spot, Jorge Barrosa belted his first homer of the season to tie the game.

The Canadians regained the lead in the top of the third on a passed ball that got away from Hops catcher Andy Yerzy . Jameson settled in and was scoreless over the next two frames. The hard-throwing right hander gave the Hops five innings of two-run ball with six punch outs. Reliever Kai-Wei Lin took over for Jameson and allowed a run in the top of the sixth to extend the C's lead to 3-1.

The Hops caught a break in the bottom of the sixth when Blaze Alexander's fly ball was lost in the lights by C's shortstop Luis De Los Santos . Axel Andueza came around to score and the Hops were within a run.

Still trailing in the bottom of eighth, Barrosa came up with his second hit of the game to lead off the inning. In the moment of truth, Brickhouse delivered the fatal blow on a long fly ball that carried over the left field fence. With their first lead of the game, Mailon Arroyo earned his second save of the season on a one-two-three top of the ninth to cap off the comeback win.

Hillsboro (28-35) will face off against Vancouver (31-34) in the final game of the series tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com with the pregame coverage beginning at 12:50.

