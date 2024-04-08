Lars Nootbaar Expected to Rehab at Hammons Field Tuesday

April 8, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







Springfield, MO - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that OF Lars Nootbaar is expected to begin a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field this Tuesday, April 9.

The Cardinals host the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday for Opening Day at 6:35 PM. It's also Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2 with the Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks Truck Parade and a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza. Tuesday is also the KY3 65 Degree Guarantee (more info below). Get your tickets at this link here.

Nootbaar has spent the last three seasons primarily with St. Louis after making his MLB debut on 6/22/21. He took the world by storm during the 2023 World Baseball Classic when he helped Team Japan win the WBC Championship and became an international fan favorite. Nootbaar went on to hit .261 with 14 home runs as the Cardinals primary leadoff hitter in 2023.

The El Segundo, CA native came through Springfield with a 33-game stint in Double-A in 2019. Tuesday's rehab game will mark the first time Nootbaar plays at Hammons Field since August 28, 2019. Gates for Opening Day will open at 5:35 PM.

The KY3 65 Degree Guarantee is also back for Opening Day!

We will GUARANTEE that the temperature will be at least 65 degrees when the pregame ceremonies start (approx. 6:00pm). If the temperature is under 65 degrees, all fans with a paid ticket to Opening Day on April 9 will receive an extra ticket for any other Springfield Cardinals game during the month of April, courtesy of KY3!

Tickets to April home games will be available on a first come, first served basis. Tickets will be for equivalent seats in the lower seating bowl, but fans have the option to upgrade to All-Inclusive Areas like the SpringNet Champions Club or Coca-Cola Redbird Roost, all subject to availability. Those with All-Inclusive Tickets in the SpringNet Champions Club, Coca-Cola Redbird Roost, or Private Suites on Opening Day will receive Diamond Box tickets to their next April 2024 game. Those purchasing General Admission tickets for Opening Day will receive General Admission tickets for the additional game.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.