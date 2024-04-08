Cardinals Baseball Is Back: Join Us this Week at Hammons Field

Happy Opening Week! The 20th Year of Springfield Cardinals Baseball at Hammons Field kicks off this Tuesday night!

With a week jam-packed with fun events, here's everything you need to know as your Cardinals take on the Wichita Wind Surge for a six-game series.

Tuesday, April 9 - 6:35 PM

Tuesday is Opening Day! Come out to the ballpark to enjoy Opening Day festivities including our pregame Chevy Dealers of the Ozarks Truck Parade to meet this year's team and a postgame Opening Day Fireworks Extravaganza.

It's Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday. Enjoy delicious hot dogs and bratwursts for just two bucks.

Also, welcome former St. Luis Cardinal Josh Kinney for a ceremonial first pitch.

Gates open at 5:35pm.

Wednesday, April 10 - 6:35 PM

Wednesday is our first Purina Woof Wednesday of the season!

All dogs are welcome every Wednesday night game throughout the season! What's better than Cardinals Baseball with your best four-legged friend?

Gates open at 5:35pm.

Thursday, April 11 - 6:35 PM

Thirsty Thursday returns this Thursday! Enjoy drink specials on all adult beverages all game long every Thursday home game! (Fans 21+)

Gates open at 5:35pm.

Friday, April 12 - 6:35 PM

You won't want to miss our FIRST Friday Night Fireworks show of the season! Enjoy the game and a post-game show to kick start the weekend.

Gates open at 5:35pm.

Saturday, April 13 - 6:05 PM

Our first giveaway of the 2024 season comes your way on Saturday! 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a 20th Anniversary Commemorative Poster, presented by Bar-S Foods.

Gates open at 5:05pm.

Sunday, April 14 - 1:05 PM

Sunday afternoon is the perfect way to wrap up the weekend with Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and MOST 529 Kids Runs the Bases.

Kids 12 and under will receive a FREE ice cream sandwich at Gate 1 before the game, presented by Hiland Dairy.

All kids can run the bases just like the Cardinals after every Sunday home game this season thanks to our friends at MOST 529.

Gates open at 12:05pm.

Don't forget, pre-sale for Adam Wainwright's May 31 show goes live on Wednesday for RED Access Members!

Online Sign-Up for Memberships now available!

Fans can now sign up for RED Access Memberships online!

The most innovative ticketing experience in Minor League Baseball, RED Access Memberships start with seats to 1-2 games per month and provide exclusive benefits like online exchanges in advance, exchanges of any missed-game tickets, a bonus General Admission Access Card with FREE GA Access to any game and much more, all starting at just $95 plus tax.

Fans can guarantee every Promotional Giveaway Item this year with a RED Access Membership and a Promo Club!

