Larks Whip out Brooms in Saturday Sweep

August 29, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





The Larks completed a day-night doubleheader sweep of the Bull Moose on Saturday, winning game one 4-2 and game two 3-0. Both games were seven innings to cut down on pitcher usage.

Larks pitchers were outstanding on Saturday only allowing two earned runs all day. In game one, the Larks received a quality start from Anthony Leedle. The lefty made his first start on Saturday and went four innings, allowing just one earned run. Kyle Leapaldt would enter the game in the fifth and pitch three strong innings out of the bullpen en route to his second win of the season.Â

Defense for both the Larks and the Bull Moose was outstanding, with both teams committing no errors in the field. The play of the day came when Bull Moose second baseman Adam Axtell stung a ball into left field in the second inning of game number one. Axtell was robbed of a hit thanks to a terrific diving catch by Larks outfielder Brayden Koenig for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Day.

Cole Hage continues to crush the ball for the Larks. A key catalyst in the Larks offense, Hage went 1-2 in game one, and followed with a 2-2 performance at the plate in game number two. Both of Hage's hits in the second game were doubles, making him the doubles leader in the Bismarck Pod among active players.

Even though game two did not go their way, the Bull Moose kept it close thanks to Paxton Miller's work on the mound as the Bull Moose starter. Miller went 5.2 innings and allowed three runs on six hits. The University of Mary righty recorded five strikeouts for the fifth straight game. His fastball was as good as advertised, hitting 88 on the gun many times for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch. Miller will make one more start before the season ends.

The Bull Moose have Sunday afternoon off, while the Larks take on the Flickertails for a 12:35 first pitch. Â

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.