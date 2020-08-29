Resorters Earn Series Victory

August 29, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - An outstanding pitching performance combined with extra-base power helped propel the Great Lakes Resorters past the Traverse City Pit Spitters 4-2 in front of a capacity crowd Saturday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Great Lakes starter, John Beuckelaere, came just one out shy of a complete-game performance as three different Resorters hitters - TJ Deherrera, Roman Kuntz, and Aaron Hurd - combined for four extra-base hits in the Resorters first series win this summer.

The Resorters struck first as Champ Davison reached on an errand throw before crossing the plate on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Noah Marcoux to take the 1-0 lead. Traverse City responded with a tally of their own in the second as Beuckelaere allowed back-to-back walks before Traverse City native, Sam Schmitt, plated Gaetano Vallone on an RBI-single to tie us at 1-1. Great Lakes notched a pair of runs in the fourth inning - featuring a triple off the bat of Aaron Hurd and an RBI-double from Roman Kuntz - before the Spitters added a run in the fifth to slim the Resorters lead to 3-2. Roman Kuntz added his second double on the night to open the sixth frame before Tj Deherrera followed suit, smoking one into the gap and crossing Kuntz to extend the Great Lakes lead to 4-2. In the top of the seventh with two outs and two men on, Great Lakes closer, Hunter Nelson, induced a line out to third base as Chase Bessard made a spectacular diving catch - ending the game and sending the Resorters on to the 4-2 victory.

In the victory, John Beuckelaere (2-5), ties James Rogers for the longest start for any Resorter this summer going 6.2 frames while allowing two runs on five strikeouts in his second win on the campaign. Great Lakes closer, Hunter Nelson, earned his first save on the season with his one out in the seventh. Pit Spitters starter, Joey Drury (2-1), allowed three runs to cross through 5.0 innings of work in his first loss in 2020. With the win, the Resorters improve to 7-31 while the Pit Spitters fall to 31-7.

UP NEXT

The Great Lakes Resorters return to Turtle Creek Stadium to host the Traverse City Pit Spitters Monday night at 7:05PM. Pregame coverage with Nate Wangler begins at 7:00 PM on the Northwoods League Baseball Network. Tickets are available for any Pit Spitters/Resorters contest at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231) - 943 - 0100.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 29, 2020

Resorters Earn Series Victory - Traverse City Pit Spitters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.