Larks Sign Two Pitchers

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks announced Ethan Abbott and Cole Schroeder will join the team in 2021. Both pitchers are naturally gifted but had to undergo Tommy John surgery to stabilize their elbows.

Prior to transferring to Houston Baptist University (HBU), Abbott redshirted at UT Rio Grande Valley in 2019. In high school he was a successful two-way player for Houston Christian High School hitting. 579 with a .591 on-base percentage and posted a .947 slugging percentage in conference play.

"I'm always excited about new pitchers signing on with the Larks. Our pitching staff is stacked this summer," Larks head coach Will Flynt said. "Ethan is a guy that's a stud coming off Tommy John surgery, but he's going to get some innings in with his big arm."

Larks assistant coach Mitch Gallagher is also an assistant coach at HBU and noticed Abbott's potential.

"I'm coming off Tommy John surgery last May, so there's a big potential for me to play well but I just have to make sure I'm healthy," Abbott said. "I was talking to Mitch Gallagher about finding a competitive league to play in this summer and he invited me to Bismarck."

Schroeder is a left-handed pitcher at Missouri State University (MSU). In high school, he was rated the top prep left-hander in Missouri by both Prep Baseball Report and Perfect Game. He logged back-to-back All-Metro Catholic Conference citations for Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis before missing his senior season due to injury.

At MSU, he has limited appearances due to injuries and COVID-19. He is looking forward to showing off his slider and curveball for the Larks this summer.

"I went to my pitching coaches last fall and said I wanted to play in a competitive summer league like the Northwoods," Schroeder said. "My pitching coach reached out to the Larks and put me in contact with Missouri State alumni in the front office and then they introduced me to coach Will Flynt."

"I met Cole in Springfield, and I know injuries are tough. We're both left-handed pitchers so there's a lot I can teach him," Flynt said. "I want to get his confidence up and get him physically ready to go by the end of the summer."

The Larks 2021 season starts May 31 at home against the Willmar Stingers.

