Green Bay Booyah, Capital Credit Union Park and Epic Event Center Announce Open Interview Dates for 2021 Summer Employment

March 31, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah, Capital Credit Union Park, and Epic Event Center are looking for qualified, customer service oriented, outgoing individuals to work the upcoming baseball season, concerts, and events. Open interviews will be held onÂ Saturday, March 13th from 10am-2pm.Â Interviews are open to the public and no reservations are necessary. They will be held at Capital Credit Union Park, located at 2231 Holmgren Way, in the VerHalen Club Area.Â Signage will direct applicants where to go upon arrival.Â Interviews will be conducted in the six Rodac Suites inside the stadium to provide social distancing and masks with be required upon entering the building.

Please review the different positions below prior to arrival. Â The Green Bay Booyah, Capital Credit Union Park, and Epic Event Center are an Equal Opportunity Employer. Â All applicants will receive equal consideration for employment.

Green Bay Booyah and Epic Event Center will be offering part-time gameday, concert, and event staffing opportunities throughout the year.Â Below is a list of all available positions alongÂ with a short description of the duties and responsibilities for each role.

If you are unable to attend the hiring event, please submit an application (click on the apply now button above) to EpicBooyahJobs@gmail.com.Â We will review all applications and set up virtual interviews as needed.

All Employment Opportunities:

Lead Cook & Kitchen Manager (GB Booyah)-Â Ensure that everyone at Capital Credit Union Park receives the safest, freshest food possible in a timely manner.Â Cooks/Grillers will follow specific food preparation and sanitation guidelines designed to create a consistently quality product. Interested candidates should have experience in a kitchen environment, and be able to work in a fast paced, hot environment. Â Cooks will be needed for all baseball games and special events as needed throughout the year.

Mascot (GB Booyah)-Â This individual is responsible for creating the ultimate fan experience! From community appearances to interactions during games, the mascot will be the face of the Booyah! Must be fun-loving and energetic and available for both games in-season and daytime appearances out of season starting as soon as possible.Â

Bar Tender/Beer Pourer (GB Booyah/Epic)-Â Beer Pourers are expected to have great customer service skills and follow proper alcohol server policies. Attention to detail, sense of urgency, and being able to work in a fast-paced environment are major qualifications for this position.Â Must be at least 18 years old to apply.

Bar Back- (Epic)- Responsible for organizing, cleaning, filling bar ingredients, and assisting bartenders with additional tasks as needed.Â Must be at least 18 years old to apply.

Stagehand- (Epic)- Responsible for all set up/tear down of the stage, sound equipment, lighting, etc.Â Ensure all requirements for various entertainers are set for performances and their request for accurate set placement.Â Must be at least 18 years old to apply.

Retail Associate (GB Booyah) -Â Run a register and assist in the stocking/replenishing of Booyah merchandise and memorabilia. Accuracy, friendliness, and sales are a fit for this position.Â Helps with inventorying merchandise and keeping the Team Store clean and orderly on game days.Â

Cashier (GB Booyah)-Â Cashiers are the face of the Booyah food and beverage experience. They are expected to greet and accommodate customers with a positive attitude and a smile.Â Cashiers are responsible for managing all transactions at each of our concessions areas while processing accurate and timely concessions orders. Interested candidates should have a positive attitude, outgoing personality and work well in group settings.

ServersÂ -Â (GB Booyah)- Provide food service to the club level and suite guests, including but not limited to, preparing the suite with food and beverage for the event, maintaining suite cleanliness, and providing a positive experience for all members of the group. Maintain club serving stations and provide Suite/Club servers must have an outgoing personality.Â Servers will also be given opportunities for special events throughout the year.

Ticket Personnel-

(GB Booyah)- greet guests, check tickets, direct guests to appropriate area of stadium. Must be friendly, helpful, & welcoming.Â

(Epic)- greet guests, check tickets, temperature check, check ID's, security wand, wrist band and stamp over/under 21 years of age. Must be at least 18 years old to apply.

RunnersÂ -Â (GB Booyah)-Provide food and beverage to the suites; must bring dishes to different locations throughout the ballpark in a timely manner. Must be willing to lift and carry hot pans upstairs, have a sense of urgency, and ability to problem solve in a fast-paced environment.

Labor Crew (GB Booyah) -Â Labor Crew employees are expected to have a positive attitude, work well in group settings, and be able to work in a fast-paced environment and do heavy lifting and moving. The crew will be involved in event set up/clean up, including but not limited to, flipping event spaces, and changing out tables, cleaning, setting up stages and other platforms, putting up walls, and more. Must be able to lift 50 lbs.

Usher (GB Booyah)Â -Â Directs fans to their seats and answers any questions they may have. This requires an increased knowledge of the Duck Pond and its various areas and a willingness to inquire with full-time staff if needed to ensure our fans are receiving the correct information in a kind and timely manner. Ushers are also responsible for maintaining an orderly parking system.

Bus Attendant (GB Booyah)-Be the first impression of the GB Booyah experience.Â Ride on the shuttlebus from parking to the stadium.Â Must be outgoing, personable, helpful and enjoy having fun!Â

Parking Attendant (GB Booyah)-Â Responsible for guiding guests into parking spots within the designated parking lots for each game/event. Â Ensuring safe entrance into the parking lots and managing the flow of traffic.

Kids Zone Attendant (GB Booyah)-Â Responsible for attending to the Kids Zone games. Must have a friendly and positive attitude and be good with kids and parents. Ability to take and count tickets accurately, handle prizes, and assist in the set up and tear down of the Kids Zone every game day.

Dishwashers (GB Booyah) -Â Responsible for washing, sanitizing, and storing all dishes and utensils according to proper procedures explained by the concession's manager. Additionally, dishwashers will have a role assisting the concessions managers and grillers when there are no dishes.

Cleaning Crew- (GB Booyah/Epic)- To ensure safety and cleanliness standards are met in all areas of the Capital Credit Union Park and Epic Event Center.Â Cleanliness is very important to providing an excellent experience.Â Must be detail orientated, hardworking, and flexible with availability.Â Must be 18 years to apply.

Customer Service/Will Call Box Attendant (GB Booyah/Epic)- Provide a welcoming experience to guests who arrive for games/events.Â Must be able to provide help with problem solving, guest relations, ticket pick up, and other questions or concerns.Â Must be 18 years to apply.

Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, June 1st as the Booyah host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35. Group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Pack are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

