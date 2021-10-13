Larks Sarringar Named Finest in the Field

October 13, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release







BISMARCK - During the 2021 Northwoods League season, there weren't many better catchers than the Larks backstop, Spencer Sarringar.

Sarringar, a product of Northern State University, was the starting catcher for the Larks last season and the best catcher in the league, in terms of fielding percentage.

The Finest in the Field Award is given to a single player at each position who postedÂ the best fielding percentage in the Northwoods LeagueÂ during the previous season.

On top of batting .280 with 42 hits, 5 home runs, and 33 RBI - all being top four in each category on the Larks, Sarringar had the best fielding percentage in the entire NWL amongst catchers with a percentage of .994.

In 379 total chances through 38 games, Sarringar only had 2 errors on his record with a total of 343 putouts and 34 assists.

Sarringar will be playing in his final year at Northern State College as a redshirt senior with the hopes of being drafted to the MLB during the 2022 draft.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from October 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.