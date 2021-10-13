Northwoods League Alumni Taking Part in the 2021 Arizona Fall League

Rochester, Minn. - Starting this week, twenty-one former Northwoods League players will be competing over the next two months in Arizona against the top players in Minor League Baseball.

There are six teams in the Arizona Fall League: Scottsdale Scorpions, Mesa Solar Sox, Salt River Rafters, Glendale Desert Dogs, Peoria Javelinas and the Surprise Saguaros. The names of the teams were picked by Major League Baseball to reflect the Southwestern desert traditions in the state.

The teams are broken into two divisions, East and West and each Major League Baseball team sends six top prospects to the Arizona Fall League. Most of the players are Double-A and Triple-A Minor League players. Each team can choose to send one player considered a Class A player.

Nearly 60 percent of all AFL players make a Major League roster, with an incredible 321 All-Stars, 19 MVPs, six Cy Young Award Winners, seven World Series MVPs, 99 Silver Sluggers, 88 Gold Gloves, and 30 Rookies of the Year.

The former Northwoods League players and their AFL team are as follows:

Glendale Desert Dogs

Korey Lee La Crosse 2017-2018

Lars Nootbaar La Crosse 2016

Peoria Javelinas

Jesse Scholtens Lakeshore 2015

Matt Batten Thunder Bay 2015

Bryson Stott Wisconsin Rapids 2017

Zach DeLoach Wisconsin 2018

