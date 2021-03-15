Larks Announce Firework Schedule

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks announced their six firework show dates. The first show is on their opening day, Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day). The other shows are all Friday nights. June 11, June 25, July 2, July 23 and August 6.

The show on July 2 is their special "Red, White & BOOM" show. It is longer and synced to patriotic music. All shows are presented by Fetzer Electric.

The Larks follow some specific guidelines to be respectful of their surrounding community. They do not use solute fireworks which are particularly loud. All shows will be complete by 11 p.m. and are only six minutes long.

"Fireworks are our fans' favorite promotion, no question," said John Bollinger, Larks chief experience officer. "While we want to continue creating those memories at the ballpark for thousands of families, we also have policies that ensure we're creating a positive experience for the entire Bismarck and Mandan community. I believe this approach is a real win-win and we are thankful for the feedback from all involved who helped us put these together."

The Larks will send mailers out to surrounding households that let them know the firework schedule in advance.

All Larks Flock Memberships have a firework show in their plan dates.

The Larks 2021 season starts on May 31 at home against the Willmar Stingers.

Larks tickets are currently 80 percent sold out. The only way to ensure a seat to a Larks game is with a Flock Membership. Flock Family Memberships include fan's choice of 4 or 7 games, box seats, food, drinks, a jersey, a hat and exclusive access to year-round events. Memberships start at $92 for four games.

Go to www.larksbaseball.com for more information.

