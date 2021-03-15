Booyah Ink Pair of from Illinois-Springfield

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah have announced the signing of Illinois-Springfield infielder Zion Pettigrew and left-handed pitcher Mason Coon.

Pettigrew is in his junior year at Illinois-Springfield. Through 10 games this spring he is batting a cool .455 with two home runs and .567 on-base percentage. In 13 games last season, the Chicago, Illinois native led the Prairie Stars with a .426 batting average, .741 slugging percentage, 23 hits, 18 runs, five home runs and 20 total bases. He led the team with eight multi-hit games and ended the season on an 11-game hitting streak. He was named Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week on one occasion as well.

Pettigrew began his collegiate career at the University of Iowa before transferring to Kirkwood Community College. Playing a larger role, he hit .414 in 181 at-bats in 50 games at Kirkwood. Pettigrew also carried a .473 on-base percentage and a .691 slugging percentage. He logged 21 doubles, one triple and nine home runs. He drove in 63 and walked 21 times as a member of the Eagles. Pettigrew is no stranger to the Northwoods League as he played in 18 games with the La Crosse Loggers and posted a .286 batting average following his freshman season.

His Prairie Stars teammate Mason Coon will also be joining the Booyah this summer. The St. Joseph, Illinois native is also in his junior year. So far this spring he has appeared in two games, spanning 3.1 innings while striking out six batters. The southpaw appeared in six games and four as a relief pitcher in 2020. In 5.1 IP, he gave up just one hit, one run and gave up one walk. He punched out eight of the 17 men he faced. He was also able to get three at-bats in, collecting two doubles, scoring once, driving in three and drawing one walk.

In his three seasons at Illinois-Springfield, Coon has appeared in 43 games, including 23 on the bump. For his career, he has struck out 14.6 batters per nine innings. In 2019, Coon played in 14 total games, 12 of them on the mound and two of those were starts. He pitched 14.1 innings and held opponents to just a .246 average. He averaged 14.4 strikeouts per nine innings and did not allow a run in eight of his ten games in relief. In 2018, Coon appeared in seven games, all in relief. He did not allow a run in five innings of work and struck out nine men. He held opponents to a .235 batting average and had a 1.80 WHIP. Coon has been named to the GLVC All-Academic team twice.

