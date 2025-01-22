Larks Announce 2025 First Roster Moves

(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks are excited to announce the return of nine players powered by Frontier Precision for the start of the 2025 season! These talented athletes are ready to bring their skills and energy back to the field as they aim to make this season unforgettable. The players include pitchers Kai Taylor, Lucas Burgum, and Connor Nipp, outfielders Erick Dessens and Sydney Ward, infielders Parker Winghart and Kyle Hvidsten, and catchers Christian Knight and Will Millard.

"This group exemplifies what it means to be a Lark," said Field Manager Mark Weidemaier. "All these returnees display our winning attitude on and off the field. They are a group that the city of Bismarck can be proud of and look forward to seeing again as they return for Larks season 9!"

Kai Taylor, a redshirt senior from Augustana University, had a standout season with the Bismarck Larks, pitching in 22 games with an impressive 2.48 ERA. His talent on the mound also helped Augustana University advance to the Division II College World Series. Taylor made 14 appearances at AU, including one start, striking out 21 hitters in 23.1 innings pitched. One of his most notable performances came during the NCAA Tournament, where he threw 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out three in relief to secure a victory against Central Missouri.

Lucas Burgum, a junior at the University of Mary, made his mark on the mound for the Larks last season, pitching in 16 games and showcasing impressive consistency and skill. Burgum, from Mandan, North Dakota, quickly became a reliable presence for the Larks. Having 12 starts for the Larks and 51 strikes out on the mound is a key factor in returning him during the 2025 season. Burgum is eager for another summer of pitching in front of his friends and family, proudly representing his community.

"Playing for the Larks in 2024 was one of the most fun summers I've had," said Larks pitcher Lucas Burgum. "I truly looked forward to coming to the ballpark every day. A big reason for that was the fans, who are a truly second-to-none fan base in the NWL. Playing in front of a packed crowd every night is something every ballplayer aspires to accomplish, and the Bismarck-Mandan community brings it every night! Growing up in Mandan, coming to Larks' games, and aspiring to be a Lark myself brings me a lot of joy and pride to be a member of the Larks team. The upcoming season brings further joy to players returning from the 2024 team to play in 2025."

Connor Nipp returns to the Larks for the 2025 season, ready to bring leadership and experience to the pitching staff. Despite limited appearances last year, Nipp made an impact on the mound, striking out seven batters while facing 16 hitters across two games during his 2024 campaign. Known for his composure and determination, Nipp is eager to take on a more significant role this season. With his ability to attack hitters and command the zone, he's set to contribute to the Larks' success in 2025 substantially.

Erick Dessens, a sophomore at Paradise Valley Community College, had an impressive season during the 2024 campaign for the Larks, playing in 50 games for the Larks with a .296 batting average, 50 hits, and 31 RBIs. Dessens had an incredible season playing in 49 games for the Pumas, finishing with a stellar .359 batting average last spring. He recorded 52 hits, including eight doubles and three triples, while driving in 25 RBIs and stealing six bases. His outstanding performance on the field earned him well-deserved recognition with spots on the All-ACCAC Second Team and the Division II All-Region First Team. Dessens is set to bring that same energy and talent back to the Larks for the 2025 season.

Sydney Ward, a junior out of the University of New Mexico, joined the Larks in the second half of the season, making a big impact on the team. Ward tallied 64 at-bats and showcased his power at the plate with six home runs. He finished the season with a stellar .344 batting average, driving in 21 RBIs and recording 22 hits in Bismarck.

Parker Winghart, a sophomore out of Martin Luther College and a native of Brookings, South Dakota, made his presence felt despite playing in just six games during last summer's campaign. Winghart tallied an impressive 10 hits for the Larks in limited action, and is ready to hit off the new season with a bang and make an even more significant impact in 2025. Keep an eye on this talented infielder as he brings his energy and determination back to the field!

Christian Knight, a sophomore out of Wagner College, is a dynamic addition to the Larks roster for the 2025 season. Knight is a reliable force behind the plate, and his defensive skills and game management make him a standout catcher. His ability to handle pitchers and contribute offensively adds depth and strength to the Larks lineup. While at Wager College during his freshman season, he made ten appearances and five starts in his debut season, batting .353 with a .954 OPS.

Will Millard, a sophomore from Hillsdale College, returns to the Larks after gaining valuable experience during the 2024 season. Millard had 45 at-bats, tallying 10 hits and finishing with a .222 batting average for the summer campaign. During his impressive freshman season with the Chargers, Millard started 41 games at catcher and appeared in 43 contests, delivering standout offensive numbers. He hit .310 with 10 doubles, six home runs, and 20 RBIs. His season included 10 multi-hit games, highlighted by a 3-for-3 performance with a double, a home run against Missouri-St. Louis, and a 3-for-4 game with an RBI in a win over Grand Valley State.

Kyle Hvidsten, a junior at Western Kentucky University, had an incredible 2024 season, earning the title of CHI St Alexius Health Lark of the Year and securing a spot on the 2024 Northwoods League All-Star Team. His outstanding performance and dedication to the game exemplify what it means to be a Bismarck Lark. He spent the last two seasons at Iowa Western Community College and appeared in 83 games with 18 home runs, 17 doubles, four triples, 20 stolen bases, and 79 RBI.

"Having several returning players, including two Northwoods League All-Stars, is a huge win for us," said Nate Maddox, General Manager of the Bismarck Larks. "These guys are the foundation of our roster, and their experience and leadership will set the tone for an incredible 2025 season. We're excited to see them back in action and making an impact on and off the field."

The Bismarck Larks' 2025 season kicks off on May 26 against the Mankato Moondogs at ISG Field, with Opening Day at home on May 28 against the St. Cloud Rox at 7:05 PM!

