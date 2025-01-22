Caleb Koskie Joins MoonDogs

January 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The Mankato MoonDogs would like to welcome pitcher and outfielder Caleb Koskie to the Team for the 2025 season! Koskie will join the dog squad from Indiana University following his spring freshman season.

Koskie is a Minnesota guy, from watching his dad play as a Twin, to playing himself throughout high school. He played at Benilde-St Margaret's High School and is a multiple-sport athlete, playing baseball and hockey. As a sophomore, Koskie pitched in all three state tournament games, striking out 12 in their final contest, and led Benilde-St Margaret's to their first tournament for baseball. While leading his team to tournaments, he also racked up quite the awards. Koskie earned All-Conference, All-Section, All-State, and All-Tournament honors, and was a three-time Section Champ. To add to his resume, he was named to the Star Tribune's All-Metro First team and a finalist for the Mr. Baseball title.

We have only seen compliments about Koskie as his former coach said "Caleb is a one-of-a-kind player both in our program and for high school baseball. He has the ability to change the game both in the box and on the mound. He is a true competitor and leader who makes others around him better. The Red Knight community and baseball program are very fortunate to have Caleb as a part of it." This quote was from Koskie's high school coach; Andy Judkins.

Another coach of Koskie's in high school would go on to say, "Caleb is an outstanding athlete but what makes him truly stand out is that he is such a fierce and determined competitor."

Coach Danny Kneeland is excited to have Koskie's presence this year in Mankato as he says "He will play in both roles. He is coming from Indiana, which is a BIG 10, and his dad is a former Minnesota Twin. Koskie will play well in both roles as he was a top-ranked pitcher in Minnesota in 2024."

Koskie himself is ready to hit the field as a MoonDog as he says "I am super excited to spend my summer in front of the MoonDog faithful. Go MoonDogs!" If you want to see Koskie and the rest of the MoonDog squad this summer, come out to the ISG field or get your tickets online at www.mankatomoondogs.com or call the office at 507-625-7047!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 22, 2025

Caleb Koskie Joins MoonDogs - Mankato MoonDogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.