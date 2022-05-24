LaPorte Wins Coaches Award
May 24, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release
The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club is proud to announce Justin LaPorte as this year's recipient of the Coaches Award. Not only was Justin a phenomenal player on the ice, but an even better person off the ice. Justin's dedication drove him to be one of the first on for practice and helpful with whatever was needed. Justin is the epitome of a team player. Congrats Justin!
Check out the Delaware Thunder Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 24, 2022
- LaPorte Wins Coaches Award - Delaware Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Delaware Thunder Stories
- LaPorte Wins Coaches Award
- Soucy Named Top Two Way Forward
- Delaware Ends Season with a Win
- Thunder Fall to Wolves, 7-1
- Thunder Have Success in Final Home Game