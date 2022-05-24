LaPorte Wins Coaches Award

The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club is proud to announce Justin LaPorte as this year's recipient of the Coaches Award. Not only was Justin a phenomenal player on the ice, but an even better person off the ice. Justin's dedication drove him to be one of the first on for practice and helpful with whatever was needed. Justin is the epitome of a team player. Congrats Justin!

