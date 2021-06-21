Landon Named Pointstreak Batter of the Week

SIOUX FALLS - Former Canaries center fielder Logan Landon has been named the Pointstreak American Association Batter of the Week for the week ending June 20.

Landon played in five games vs. Milwaukee and Fargo and totaled 11 hits. He smashed four home runs while collecting 11 RBIs. He also scored seven times in four games. The Sioux Falls native hit two home runs in the Canaries' June 16 contest vs. the Milkmen.

On Sunday, the Canaries transferred his contract to the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

Landon, an early-season American Association MVP frontrunner, enjoyed a phenomenal start to 2021 with the Canaries. The home-grown Lincoln High School alum hit .390 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs in 26 games. A second-year Canary, Landon hit .333 with ten home runs and 43 RBIs in 2020.

The 28-year-old currently led the American Association with 46 hits as of Sunday. His .390 average ranked second in the Association. He ranked fifth in the American Association in home runs and third in RBIs. His 76 total bases were also third in the Association.

The Canaries return to The Birdcage Tuesday, June 22 at 7:00 pm vs. Houston.

We'll shake you all night long! You'll be Thunderstruck by our celebration of one of the best hard rock bands of all time, with tributes -- both live and on our new videoboard. Ages 50 and over get a ticket discount because Moneytalks. It's also Nacho Tuesday -- half-priced nachos with an order of regular-priced nachos. You can choose not to rock with us, but it might send you on a Highway to Hell, and you'll be hearing Hell's Bells!

American Association Stories from June 21, 2021

