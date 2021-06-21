American Association Game Recaps

Milwaukee 2, Kansas City 1

The Milwaukee Milkmen (20-11) rode a complete game from starter David Holmberg to take a 2-1 win in game one of their set with the Kansas City Monarchs.

Holmberg needed just 111 pitches to finish off the Monarchs and 76 of them went for strikes. He allowed just one earned run on six hits while striking nine batters. Holmberg improved to 4-2 on the year with a 3.22 ERA. The Monarchs' lone run came in the top of the second inning when DH Gabriel Guerrero doubled and then scored when LF Charcer Burks (2-for-3) bounced out.

The Milkmen responded in the home half as RF Trey Martin (2-for-3) hit a solo homer and they took the lead in the seventh when Martin doubled home 2B Aaron Hill.

Gary SouthShore 3, Kane County 2 (Game 1/7 Innings)

The Gary SouthShore RailCats took game one of their doubleheader with the Kane County Cougars 3-2.

Both teams scored in the first inning as 2B Josh Allen (2-for-3) doubled home CF Anfernee Seymour for the Cougars and RF Zach Welz (2-for-3) singled home 3B Hayden Schilling for the RailCats. In the bottom of the sixth, DH Thomas Walraven doubled home Welz and scored on a double from CF Jesus Marriaga (2-for-3) later in the inning. SS Nick Santoro (2-for-3) singled home 1B Gavin LaValley in the top of the seventh but Seymour popped out and Allen grounded out in the next two at-bats to end the game.

Starting pitcher Jack Alkire earned the win for throwing six innings and allowing one run on three hits while striking out six batters.

Kane County 2, Gary SouthShore 0 (Game 2/7 Innings)

The Kane County Cougars (13-19) bounced back in game two to split the twin bill with a 2-0 win against the Gary SouthShore RailCats (14-18) in the night cap.

The Cougars broke the 0-0 tie in the top of the sixth inning when CF Anthony Ray (2-for-3) hit a lead-off home run. In the seventh, SS Nick Santoro singled home 3B Gavin LaValley to double the lead. The RailCats were held to just six hits on the day and reliever Kyle Huckaby earned the win for recording two outs in the sixth inning. Reliever Mark Seyler picked up the save with two Ks in the seventh.

Starter Ben Allison worked four innings and struck out seven batters in the no decision.

For the RailCats, SS Hayden Schilling and LF Jesus Marriaga each went 2-for-3.

Fargo-Moorhead 11, Chicago 0

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (19-13) dominated game one of their series with the Chicago Dogs with a 11-0 win.

The RedHawks racked up 13 hits in the game and eight different batters recorded at least one hit in the game. Five RedHawks had two-hit games including DH Jordan George who went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs including his fifth homer of the year. 1B Correlle Prime went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs and RF John Silviano, LF Kevin Krause and C Dylan Kelly each added a pair of hits.

For the Dogs, RF Danny Mars went 2-for-4.

Starting pitcher Brent Jones bagged his first win of the year as he tossed six innings and allowed two hits and three walks while striking out 11 batters.

