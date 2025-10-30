Landon Hafele Highlights

Published on October 30, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers YouTube Video







Goals, scoring chances and hits from Green Bay Gamblers forward and 2026 NHL Draft eligible skater Landon Hafele.







United States Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.