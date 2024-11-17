Lancers Prevail in Overtime

November 17, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers concluded their home-and-home weekend with the Sioux Falls Stampede Saturday Night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Sioux Falls Stampede would get off to a quick start with defenseman Anthony Bongo grabbing his second goal of his USHL career in as many nights to put the 'Herd up 1-0. Later in the first the Lancers would answer back after forward Chris Battaini would come out of the penalty box serving a Jamison Sluys double minor, Battaini would find himself on a odd man rush opportunity with linemate David Deputy. Battaini would feed Deputy cross ice before Deputy would one time it past Sioux Falls' Aiden Wright to knot up the game at one apiece going into the second period.

The Lancers would control much of the second period when 5-on-5. However, the Lancers were shorthanded 6 out of the 20 minutes of the middle frame, but the Lancers PK stood tall in the second holding the game at a 1-1 tie going into the third.

The third period would have the Lancers look solid. Mid-way through the third, the Lancers would go on a seemingly rare powerplay. The Lancers would capitalize off of it as defenseman Noah Jones blast a one time feed from Hunter Ramos to put the Lancers on top 2-1. Shortly thereafter, Sioux Falls would answer right back off the stick of defenseman Joe Belisle to tie it at two.

Three periods would not be enough to find a winner so the fans in Sioux Falls would be treated to some free hockey. In the overtime frame the Lancers would take control. Easton Jacobs drove to the Stampede crease. Jacobs' initial shot would be stopped, but he would be right there to put home his own rebound for a 3-2 overtime win.That goal was Easton Jacobs' first goal as a Lancer.

The Lancers will be back in action Friday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena where they will host the Youngstown Phantoms for the first time in almost 6 years. Puck drop will be at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

