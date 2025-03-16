Lancers Fall in a Heartbreaker to Musketeers

March 16, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, NE - The Lancers concluded their 4-game week on home ice Sunday Evening against the Sioux City Musketeers. Sioux City defeated Omaha handedly the previous night in Sioux City.

The scoring would start with veteran defenseman Owen Keefe of the Musketeers to put Sioux City up 1-0. Minutes later, Lancers forward Caden Lee nets one for Omaha to knot the game up at one goal apiece. However, just 18 seconds later Sioux City jumps right back in front with defenseman Landon Nycz scoring and putting the Musketeers ahead 2-1 going into the second period.

After a scoreless second period, the Musketeers would get the scoring to resume in the early going with forward Olivers Murnieks cashing in and extending Sioux City's lead at 3-1. The Lancers would answer shortly thereafter with forward Sam Scheetz scoring to cut the deficit back to within one. Forward Caden Lee would get his second of the night for Omaha later in the third to knot the game up at three-putting Sioux City on their heels. However, the Lancers would go on the power-play late in the game before forward Trey Jefferis and Sioux City would go the other way shorthanded and scoring to put Sioux City up 4-3 late in the game. Former Lancer Justin Stupka would cap off the game with an empty net marker to give Sioux City the 5-3 win.

The Lancers are back in action Friday Night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena to take on the Des Moines Buccaneers. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

