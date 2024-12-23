Lance Davis Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former starting pitcher Lance Davis has been chosen as the eighth member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Davis pitched for four seasons with the Ducks (2004-05, 2007-08). In 71 games (67 starts), he compiled a 32-22 record with a 4.17 ERA, four complete games, two shutouts and 278 strikeouts to 80 walks over 433.1 innings pitched. The southpaw ranks fourth in franchise history for wins, fifth in innings pitched and complete games, sixth in games started and strikeouts, and eighth in ERA. His 6.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 2007 was the fourth-best in Atlantic League history for a single season (88 strikeouts, 14 walks).

The Florida native helped the Ducks to their first Atlantic League championship in 2004, earning the win in the decisive Game Three of the North Division Championship Series with seven and two-thirds scoreless innings. He garnered back-to-back Atlantic League All-Star Game selections in 2004 and 2005 and was named an ALPB Postseason All-Star in 2005. The former Cincinnati Reds pitcher had his contract purchased from the Ducks by the New York Yankees in 2004 and was signed by the Detroit Tigers in 2006, reaching Triple-A with both clubs.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher Randy Leek (2007-10)

Second Base Steve Lombardozzi (2019, 2021) Starting Pitcher Bill Pulsipher (2004-07)

Shortstop Dan Lyons (2011-18) Starting Pitcher Lance Davis (2004-05, 07-08)

Third Base Starting Pitcher

Outfield Closer

Outfield Pitcher

Outfield Pitcher

Designated Hitter Pitcher

Utility Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

