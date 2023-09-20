Lancaster Strikes Early to Take Game Two Over Long Island

(Lancaster, PA) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Barnstormers 5-1 on Wednesday night in Game Two of the North Division Championship Series at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Lancaster leads the best-of-five series two games to none.

Andretty Cordero gave the Barnstormers a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI single to center field off Ducks starter Kyle Lobstein. Trayvon Robinson scored from first base on an infield single and a throwing error in the second, stretching Lancaster's lead to two. A throwing error that scored Chris Proctor and a humpback liner up the middle by Jack Conley that scored Ariel Sandoval made it 4-0 Barnstormers in the fourth.

Alex Dickerson plated Joe DeCarlo with a sacrifice fly to left in the fifth off Barnstormers starter Matt Swarmer, closing the gap to three. It stayed that way until the eighth when Wilson Garcia's solo homer to right rounded out the scoring at 5-1.

Swarmer (1-0) earned the win, tossing five innings of one-run ball, allowing seven hits and a walk with one strikeout. Lobstein (0-1) took the loss, conceding four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks over five innings while striking out three.

Carlos Castro and Ruben Tejada each had two hits and a walk to lead the Ducks offense.

The Ducks return home for Game Three of the North Division Championship Series on Friday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Summer Days and Double Plays T-Shirts, courtesy of Discover Long Island. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:10 to enjoy pregame team introductions Left-hander Ian Clarkin (3-5, 5.56) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Barnstormers southpaw Brady Tedesco (1-1, 2.25).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home playoff games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow the action live on Flo Baseball.

