Lamarr Rogers Named New RailCats Manager

â¯Gary, IN - The Gary SouthShore RailCats have named Lamarr Rogers as manager for the 2022 season. He is the first new manager since 2005, the fourth manager in team history.

â¯Rogers, originally slated to manage the Princeton Whistlepigs in the Appalachian League in 2022, will become the first African American manager in the American Association since Vince Moore in 2011, and the third African American manager across the four professional MLB Partner Leagues.

â¯Rogers began his managerial career with the Houston Astros organization. In 2015 he was named manager of the Greenville Astros, the team's rookie league affiliate. They won the Appalachian League that season and Rogers was named Co-Manager of the Year. The Astros then named Rogers manager of their New York Penn League affiliate, the Tri-City ValleyCats for the 2016 season. â¯

"I am beyond humbled and appreciative of the opportunity to manage the Gary Southshore RailCats team, cultivate relationships in the Gary Community and return to the American Association," said Rogers.â¯

Prior to joining the Astros organization, Rogers spent 14 seasons with the Saint Paul Saints. Ten of those seasons were spent as the Saints hitting coach. In 2004 the team won the American Association championship and they batted .285 as a team. Other roles Rogers held were as an assistant coach, first base, and third base coach.

"We are excited to have Lamarr join us as the new manager of the RailCats," said RailCats General Manager, Anthony Giammanco. "He brings 20-plus years of experience in professional baseball, and we are excited to have him lead our team on the field and engage in the community off it!â¯ We are looking forward to building an exciting team for 2022 and beyond."

As a player Rogers was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 42nd round of the 1992 MLB June Amateur Draft out of California State University, Long Beach. He played four seasons in the Rockies organization. He finished his career by playing for the Saint Paul Saints for the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

"The American Association is excited for Lamarr's tenure to begin in Gary after an incredible run by Greg Tagert," said Joshua Schaub, Commissioner of the American Association. "The league would also like to thank Major League Baseball for aide in the candidate search. The MLB Partnership is now taking form and the employee pipeline, and specifically this hiring, is a great example of the potential of this partnership as it relates to growing the game of baseball."

