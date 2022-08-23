Lamar Sparks Named PBL Player of the Week

Missoula PaddleHeads outfielder Lamar Sparks

Windsor, CO - The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter today announced the "PBL Players of the Week" for Week 13. A pitcher and position player are selected each week from both the North and South Divisions of the league. Week 13's selections are highlighted below:

North Division:

Rob Hamby - Pitcher for the Glacier Range Riders: It was a great week for the Range Riders, who took four of six the Boise Hawks this week, and Rob Hamby turned in a gem on Saturday. Hamby carved up the Boise offense, holding them to just one hit and one walk with four strikeouts in six shutout innings. Hamby has now thrown at least six innings in six of his 12 starts, allowing one earned run or fewer in all six of those starts.

Lamar Sparks - Outfielder for the Missoula PaddleHeads: Lamar Sparks continued his fantastic season at the plate, bringing home North Batter of the Week honors for the third time this year. The 23-year-old went a scalding 14-for-25 with two homers, four doubles, and eight RBIs, helping the red-hot Paddleheads win five of six against Idaho Falls. Sparks went 5-for-5 with a homer, two doubles, and three RBIs in Thursday night's game, then on Sunday went 4-for-4 with a homer, a double, and three RBIs on Sunday. Sparks ranks third in the PBL among qualified hitters with a .404 batting average, third in hits with 120, fourth in doubles with 24, and second in slugging percentage with a .670 mark.

South Division:

Christian Day - Pitcher for the Ogden Raptors: While most of the Owlz-Raptors games this past week were nail-biters, Christian Day ensured that Friday night's game would stay a laugher. He diced up the Northern Colorado lineup, tossing eight innings and only allowing one unearned run and five hits while striking out five and walking none. Day was also efficient on the mount, throwing just 90 pitches, and he pounded the strike zone, throwing 65 strikes. Over his last two starts, the right-hander has allowed just one earned run and one walk in 15 innings.

Abdel Guadalupe - Outfielder for the Northern Colorado Owlz: It was a tough series in Ogden for the Owlz, but Abdel Guadalupe dominated at the plate, continuing his hot stretch since joining the team. The 25-year-old went 11-for-27 at the plate, mashing three homers and a double while driving in 10 runs. Guadalupe was particularly great on Wednesday, going 4-for-6 with two homers and seven RBIs in Northern Colorado's 19-4 beatdown victory. In 18 games since joining the Owlz, Guadalupe is batting .441/.487/.735 with four homers and 18 RBIs.

