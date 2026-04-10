Lalo Delgado: USL League One Save of the Week Winner: Week 5
Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!
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United Soccer League One Stories from April 10, 2026
- Kickers Travel to Spokane for Saturday Night Clash - Richmond Kickers
- Fort Wayne Football Club Readies to Face Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in Matchup of Well-Rested Teams - Fort Wayne FC
- Goalkeeper Alex Grow Added to Fort Wayne Football Club Roster and Ian Abbey Converted to Standard Contract - Fort Wayne FC
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