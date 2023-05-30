Lakeland Flying Tigers Set for 12-Game Homestand Starting Tuesday

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers return home to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday, May 30 as they open a season-high 12-game homestand, starting with a six-game set against the Jupiter Hammerheads.

First pitch of the series opener against the Hammerheads on Tuesday is set for 6:30 p.m.

Last Series

The Flying Tigers won three of six games on the road against the Daytona Tortugas.

Outfielder Carlos Pelegrin led the Flying Tigers at the plate against the Tortugas, batting .353 in the series with three doubles and five RBI.

Relief pitcher Jordan Marks stepped up in his two appearances against the Tortugas, throwing 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball while only giving up one hit and earning a win.

Bingo Tuesday, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Every Tuesday is Bingo Night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. All fans will receive a bingo card upon entry to the ballpark, with a chance to win Walk-On's gift cards and Flying Tigers prizes during every Lakeland at-bat. The first 10 fans who record a bingo will win a prize.

All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday

This all-inclusive package includes your game ticket and all-you-can-eat buffet for one price on Wednesday, May 31. Enjoy unlimited hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pretzels and fountain drinks from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Strike Out Cancer Night & 8-6-3 Value Thursday

Fans are invited to wear pink and help strike out cancer on Thursday, June 1 as we honor those impacted by breast cancer. Strike Out Cancer Night benefits the Breast Cancer Foundation of Central Florida, which strives to ease the financial worries of Central Florida breast cancer patients and their families. A special ticket package is available, which includes a donation to the Breast Cancer Foundation of Central Florida. The first 300 special package purchasers will receive a complimentary tote bag, courtesy of the Breast Cancer Foundation of Central Florida.

Fans can also enjoy 8-6-3 Value Thursday with a hamburger-and-fries combo for $8, 16-ounce draft beers for $6 and 22-ounce fountain drinks for $3.

Swinging into Summer & Surprise Giveaway Friday

Join us on Friday, June 2 to celebrate the end of the school year for teachers and students with a special ticket offer for only $9. To take advantage of this Swinging into Summer offer, click here and use code: THANKYOU.

The first 300 paid fans in attendance will also receive an exciting surprise giveaway item!

Battle of the Badges Saturday

Before the Flying Tigers' game at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, the Polk County Sheriff's Office will play the Lakeland Police Department in the annual Battle of the Badges softball game at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Gates will open for the softball game at 3:30 p.m., with first pitch scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Fans who purchased a Flying Tigers ticket on Saturday receive free entry into the Battle of the Badges softball game.

Sunday Brunch & Family Fun Day

Fans can purchase a '34 Club ticket and enjoy brunch in style on Sunday, June 4 with an all-you-can-eat buffet which includes fresh Florida fruit, pastries, yogurt parfaits, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, French toast sticks, breakfast potatoes, an omelet station and much more. Brunch is served from Noon until 3 p.m.

Our young Flying Tigers fans can enjoy kids' zones with multiple activities during the game, including face painting, balloon artists and bounce houses. All kids 12 and under are invited onto the field after the game to run the bases (weather permitting).

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as low as $7 at LakelandFlyingTigers.com/Tickets. Season tickets at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium are also available for as low as $5 per game.

For more information about Flying Tigers single-game or season tickets, call the box office at 863-413-4140 or email FlyingTigers@Tigers.com.

