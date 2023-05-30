Ricardo Olivar Named FSL Player of the Week

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Mighty Mussels catcher/outfielder Ricardo Olivar has been named the Florida State League Player of the Week, the Minor League Baseball office announced Monday.

Over five games at Dunedin, Olivar went 9-for-18 with two doubles, one home run, three RBI, and two stolen bases. The Venezuela native also racked up three multi-hit showings and boosted his OPS by 88 points (.777).

Over the week, he led the FSL in hits (9), AVG (.500), OBP (.571), SLG (.778), and OPS (1.349).

He is the second Mussels player to win FSL Player of the Week alongside Andrew Cossetti, who received the honor on April 25.

Olivar enters the week slashing .281/.355/.355 with four home runs and 20 RBI over 36 games played this season.

