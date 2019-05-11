Lake Elsinore Uses Late Rally to Win Close Game

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Storm overcame an early hole to prevail in the series opener against the San Jose Giants, 6-4. Lake Elsinore extends its winning streak to two games while improving to a 3-1 record on the home stand.

Two quick hits put a pair of Giants in scoring position off the bat, but a double play limited the damage to one run. San Jose would tack on another run the following frame before the home team broke into the run column.

Esteury Ruiz led off the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run. Robbie Podorsky stayed hot at the plate and followed the long ball with a double before a one-out single from Tirso Ornelas scored Podorsky to tie the game at 2-2.

With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Allen Cordoba double to right-center field before Ornelas drove him in with another one-out single, giving the Storm a 3-2 lead.

That lead wouldn't last long, as the Giants would immediately strike for a pair of runs to take the lead back after a walk and a pair of hits made it a 4-3 ballgame.

Eguy Rosario began a two-out rally with a bunt single and a stolen base to get into scoring position. Back-to-back walks drawn by Olivier Basabe and Esteury Ruiz loaded the bases before the third consecutive walk scored Rosario.

After a packed house sang along to "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" in unison, Ornelas began the bottom of the seventh with his third single of the night before Luis Campusano drew a free pass. A San Jose fielding error loaded the bases with none out and then a single off the bat of Jeisson Rosario plated two for a 6-4 Storm lead that wouldn't change.

A bullpen that's been lights out all home stand closed things out to put a W in the win column for Lake Elsinore.

Lake Elsinore will send MacKenzie Gore to the bump Saturday as the Storm look to win the series against the North Division opponent. Gates will open at 4pm for a vintage baseball game, with player autographs beginning at 4:40pm. The Diamond Club opens to the public at 5pm with a speakeasy theme. Special food and cocktails will be served while gambling tables will be running. First pitch will be at 6pm.

