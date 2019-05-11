Quakes Drop Second Straight, Home Saturday for Fireworks

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Visalia Rawhide scored four first-inning runs and cruised to a 7-2 victory over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Friday night.

The defeat is Rancho's second straight at home, as their loss, coupled with a Lancaster win in Modesto, drops their lead in the South Division to just one game over the upstart Lancaster JetHawks at the midway point of the first half.

Quakes' starter Michael Grove had a tough night, as he didn't make it out of the first inning. Grove (0-1) suffered his first loss as a professional, as he allowed four runs on four hits while walking one, recording just two outs before being removed in favor of Wes Helsabeck.

The Quakes answered the four-run deficit in the last of the first, as Jeter Downs, who had three hits on the night, tripled and scored on a Marcus Chiu RBI single, making it 4-1.

That's as close as the Quakes would come though, as Visalia poured it on with three in the fourth against Wills Montgomerie, taking a commanding 7-1 lead.

The Quakes got one back in the sixth, as Downs singled and later scored on a Stevie Berman RBI hit, capping the scoring at 7-2.

Visalia's Josh Green (4-1) was impressive, allowing two runs over six innings in the win.

Rancho Cucamonga (21-14) will send Victor Gonzalez (1-1) to the mound on Saturday, as he takes on Visalia's Shumpei Yoshikawa (0-1) in game two of the series at 7:05pm.

Saturday will feature a postgame Fireworks Show, thanks to Best Western Plus Heritage Inn. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

