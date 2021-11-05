Lake Elsinore Storm to Host Free Veterans Benefit Concert with Strike out for a Cause

The Lake Elsinore Storm are proud to be working with Strikeout For A Cause, a San Diego Based 501c3 with the long-term goal of assisting military families across Southern California to offer a free Veterans Benefit Concert. With live performances from Noise Pollution, an AC/DC tribute band, and Reloaded, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, this 3-hour event looks to raise money and awareness for Veterans.

Those who would like to donate can do so prior to and on the day of the event with Strikeout For a Cause. It is the hope of the Storm that this event will bring together the city of Lake Elsinore and allow the organization to support the immense veteran community in Southern California.

When:

November 13, 2021

7-10pm

Where:

Lake Elsinore Diamond Stadium

500 Diamond Dr.

Lake Elsinore, CA 92530

Donations Link:

http://strikeoutforacause.com/benefitconcert/

Tickets Link:

https://www.diamondtaproom.com/noisepollution

