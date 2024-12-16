Lake County Captains Named 2024 Baseball America MiLB Team of the Year

EASTLAKE, OH - Baseball America announced today that the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, have been named their 2024 MiLB Team of the Year.

The Captains finished the regular season with a record of 77-53 (.592), compiling the highest percentage in the Midwest League and winning the Midwest League East First Half Division Championship. They eventually went on to win the 2024 Midwest League Championship, defeating the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High-A, Milwaukee Brewers) 2-1 in the best-of-three Midwest League Championship Series. This was Lake County's second championship in franchise history, and the 29th by a Cleveland Minor League Affiliate since 1963, when the Minor Leagues reclassified.

"The Lake County Captains are honored to be Baseball America 's MiLB Team of the Year!" Captains General Manager Jen Yorko said. "Watching the team secure the First Half Championship and compete with such heart and athleticism to win the 2024 Midwest League Championship has been an incredible experience. We are deeply grateful for our partnership with the Cleveland Guardians and thrilled to share this news with all of our fans!"

As a team, the Captains had a stellar campaign both on and off the field in 2024.

Off the field, General Manager Jen Yorko received the prestigious High-A Executive of the Year award from Minor League Baseball. The team also led all of High-A in social media engagements and impressions, generating significant buzz with their innovative seating options, including the fan-favorite Roto-Rooter Toilet Row. Adding to their accolades, the team was honored last month with the Key to Lake County, recognizing their unwavering support and dedication to the local community.

Offensively, Lake County led MiLB with an 86.8% stolen base percentage, stealing a franchise-record 204 bases (second in Midwest League) while being caught just 31 times (tied for fewest in Midwest League, tied for ninth-fewest in MiLB). The team also led the Midwest League in: runs (632), RBI (584), walks (588), on-base percentage (.342), and OPS (.713). Additionally, the Captains ranked second in the league in fewest strikeouts (1,073, seventh in MiLB) and third in: hits (1,043), intentional walks (six), batting average (.243, tied), and home runs (103, tied), while setting a franchise record with 201 doubles.

Lake County also had one of the premier pitching staffs in the Midwest League, recording a league-best 3.55 ERA. The 2024 Captains won their second league ERA title in franchise history, joining their 2003 squad that won the South Atlantic League ERA crown. This year's team also led the Midwest League in: fewest runs (507) and earned runs (445) allowed, WHIP (1.23), holds (47), fewest hit-by-pitches (61), wins (77, tied), and complete games (one, tied). Lake County ranked second in: opposing batting average (.221), fewest hits allowed (927), and quality starts (38) as well.

According to MiLB.com's Ben Weinrib, the 2024 Captains were the first team to lead the Midwest League in both runs scored (632) and fewest runs allowed (507) during the regular season since the 2011 Dayton Dragons (then-Class A, Cincinnati Reds). They are also the first to do so and win the Midwest League title since the 2009 Fort Wayne TinCaps (then-Class A, San Diego Padres). Furthermore, the Captains' +125 run differential was the highest in the league, 66 more runs than the next-best team, and the third-highest in all of High-A.

Captains Manager Omir Santos had a simple but strong message regarding his team's impressive success this year.

"Trust and hard work are the secret that makes players achieve great results as a TEAM," Santos said.

Cleveland's High-A Affiliate had many highly touted players this season, including three current Baseball America Top 100 prospects.

2B Travis Bazzana (CLE No. 1, BA No. 18), the first overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, made his Minor League debut with Lake County on July 26 and remained with the team for the rest of the season. INF Angel Genao (CLE No. 3, BA No. 70) was promoted to the Captains from the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats on June 3, and 1B/LF Ralphy Velazquez (CLE No. 5, BA No. 62) was promoted to Lake County from Lynchburg on Aug. 12.

Three Captains were named 2024 Baseball America Second Team Minor League All-Stars in: C Cooper Ingle (CLE No. 7), Genao, and LHP Matt Wilkinson (CLE midseason No. 28), who was promoted to Lake County from Lynchburg on May 21. Ingle and Wilkinson were named Baseball America High-A All-Stars as well. 1B/LF C.J. Kayfus (CLE No. 8) and LHP Parker Messick (CLE midseason No. 18) also had strong seasons with Lake County before being promoted to the Double-A Akron RubberDucks.

C Jacob Cozart (CLE midseason No. 11) made his professional debut with the Captains on Aug. 14 after being selected in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft. He remained with the team for the rest of the season. INF Jose Devers (CLE preseason No. 20) was named Baseball America 's "Best Infield Arm" in the Midwest League, while OF/2B Jake Fox (CLE preseason No. 24) performed remarkably well in the Midwest League Playoffs, and INF Alex Mooney (reached CLE No. 29 during season) was the only Midwest League player with at least 35 extra-base hits and 40 stolen bases this year.

As for MiLB awards, Lake County had four Midwest League All-Stars. Ingle (catcher) was named the 2024 Midwest League MVP, becoming the first league MVP in Captains franchise history. He was joined by: Genao (shortstop), Wilkinson (starting pitcher), and RHP Austin Peterson (starting pitcher), who was named Baseball America 's "Best Control" pitcher in the Midwest League. Both Genao and Wilkinson were named to the 2024 All-MiLB Prospect Second Team, and Wilkinson was named MLB Pipeline's Guardians Pitching Prospect of the Year.

The Captains kick off their 2025 home schedule with a six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps (High-A, Detroit Tigers). First pitch for Lake County's home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 at 6:35 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

"We are looking forward to celebrating with everyone during our home opener on Tuesday, April 8!" Yorko said.

The Lake County Captains are the professional High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians located in Eastlake, Ohio. Our mission is to honor the rich history of our organization, while also introducing baseball to a new generation of fans through innovative means. We are committed to supporting our community, sports teams, and each other by demonstrating passion and having fun every day.

